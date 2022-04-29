BWW Blog: This is the Beginning of Your Professional Life

Atlantic Acting School alum (and current Coordinator of Student Affairs - NYU) Mahima Saigal spoke with us about her experience at Atlantic and how it prepared her for being a working actor and, most recently, a director!

Atlantic's Full-Time Conservatory is a two-and-a-half year full-time course empowering aspiring acting professionals with technical, creative, personal rigor, and a lifelong community that fuels success beyond our doors. The curriculum includes instruction in a disciplined approach to script analysis, working truthfully moment-to-moment, and bringing these competencies together in performance of the material.

Mahima Saigal

is an award-winning writer, actor, and choreographer from New Delhi, India. She moved to NYC to pursue her training and career in acting and is well on her way to becoming an official New Yorker now! Favorite credits include NY Premier of Queen by Madhuri Shekar (Nominee: NYIT Best Actress in a Leading Role); Jhaanjar Di Paanwan Chhankaar (National Queer Theatre); Novel Romance (Best Int'l Short Film); As You Are (Best Romantic Short and Special Jury Award); Hiding Kanye (Best Featured Actress Award Winner TAMASHA organized by the Hypokrit Theater Co.); Karma Sutra Chai Tea Latte (Gingold Theatrical group). Mahima is a proud partner of L2G Productions, LLC which was founded in 2017 by fellow Atlantic alum Gabrielle Adkins. L2G is based in New York, with an artist network that stretches across the country and internationally. It strives to create work that shows minority stories can be and should be part of the universal narrative. mahimasaigal.com