BWW Blog: Five Atlantic Technique Experts Weigh In: Can You Use the Same 'As-If' for a Different Action?

For the final session in our spring #TechniqueTuesdays series, we gathered an expert panel to discuss Atlantic Acting School's world-renowned technique, Practical Aesthetics. Although all of these master teachers studied the technique themselves, they each have slightly different views on how to apply it. Watch and learn from some of the best: Clark Gregg, Karen Kohlhaas, Chivonne Michelle, Anya Saffir, and Reggie D. White!

The world-renowned Atlantic Acting School has empowered aspiring acting professionals to fulfill their dreams for 35 years. Ours is the only conservatory program in the world that offers in-depth training in Practical Aesthetics, the Atlantic Technique - outlined in A Practical Handbook for the Actor. We provide students with technical, creative, and personal rigor, and a lifelong community that fuels success beyond our doors.

