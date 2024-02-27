BROOKLYN LAUNDRY Extends Two Weeks Ahead of Tomorrow's Opening

Brooklyn Laundry has announced a two week extension at Manhattan Theatre Club ahead of its opening night tomorrow, Wednesday, February 28 at New York City Center.

The world premiere of Brooklyn Laundry is written and directed by Pulitzer Prize winner John Patrick Shanley. The production will now play through Sunday, April 14.

The cast of Brooklyn Laundry features Florencia Lozano, Cecily Strong, Andrea Syglowski, and David Zayas.

John Patrick Shanley, the Pulitzer Prize- and Tony-winning author of Doubt and the Oscar®-winning writer of Moonstruck, returns to MTC with this world premiere of a new play. Sometimes big things start from little things; in this case, a bag of laundry. Shanley’s latest is about three sisters and a guy who runs a laundry in Brooklyn, and the sometimes savage tricks life plays on them. Tragic and funny by turns, this story will remind you what is important in life... and the sorrow and joy of fully embracing adulthood.

The creative team for Brooklyn Laundry includes Santo Loquasto (set design), Suzy Benzinger (costume design), Brian MacDevitt (lighting design), John Gromada (original music & sound design), Caparelliotis Casting & Kelly Gillespie (casting), Kevin Bertolacci (Production Stage Manager).

Support for Brooklyn Laundry is provided by The Harold and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust and The Laura Pels International Foundation for Theater.

Manhattan Theatre Club is pleased to offer audiences and the general public free Beyond the Stage content, which is designed to enrich audiences’ experience with Brooklyn Laundry.

Upcoming events include:

March 7 Shop Talk: The Magic of Laundries in NYC Purchase a ticket and join us after the 8pm show on March 7 for a conversation exploring the cultural and societal impact neighborhood laundry businesses have had on New York City. Amy Chin (chronicler of her family’s history in Chinese laundries in the comic “Meet The Chin Family”) and Theo DuPree (owner of Pearl Lee's Washtub in Crown Heights) will chat with Lily Wong (Curator at the New-York Historical Society) about how laundromats offer more than the standard wash and fold here in New York.

March 17 Matinee: Broadway Babysitters We are pleased to be partnering with the Parent Artist Advocacy League for Arts + Media (PAAL) and Broadway Babysitters to offer ticketholders FREE childcare at the theatre during the Sunday, March 17 matinee performance of Brooklyn Laundry. Capacity has been reached for this performance. To join the waiting list and be the first to know about future opportunities, visit https://www.broadwaybabysitters.com/mtc-brooklyn-laundry-free-childcare-matinee/

April 3: 30 Under 35 / Young Patron Party MTC has added another 30 Under 35 / Young Patron party following the production on Wednesday April 3 at 7:00pm. Tickets are on sale now. Sign up for MTC's 30 Under 35 program at manhattantheatreclub.org/30-under-35 for more information.