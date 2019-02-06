BROADWAY BACKWARDS to Feature Gavin Creel, Rachel Bay Jones, Andrew Rannells, and More

Click Here for More Articles on BC/EFA

Tony Award nominees and winners, iconic Broadway legends and beloved stars of stage and screen will come together to celebrate the LGBTQ community at this year's Broadway Backwards.

The one-night-only event will include performances by Clyde Alves (On The Town), Tony winner Len Cariou (TV's Blue Bloods, Sweeney Todd), Lilli Cooper (Tootsie), Tony winner Gavin Creel (Waitress, Hello, Dolly!), Tony nominee Ariana DeBose (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Nathan Lee Graham (Priscilla Queen of the Desert), Robyn Hurder (Moulin Rouge), Tony winner Rachel Bay Jones (Dear Evan Hansen), Caitlin Kinnunen (The Prom), Caissie Levy (Frozen), Isabelle McCalla (The Prom), Tony winner Donna McKechnie (A Chorus Line), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), two-time Emmy Award and Tony winner Bebe Neuwirth (Chicago), two-time Tony nominee Andrew Rannells (The Boys in the Band and TV's Girls and Big Mouth), Tony nominee Jarrod Spector (The Cher Show), Academy Award and Tony nominee Kathleen Turner and the Grammy Award-nominated Broadway Inspirational Voices.

They'll join previously announced performer and the show's host, Tony nominee Jenn Colella (Come From Away). More special guests will be announced on social media in the coming weeks. Performers are subject to change.

The 14th edition of Broadway Backwards (#broadwaybackwards) will be performed at 8 pm at Broadway's New Amsterdam Theatre (214 West 42nd Street, NYC), currently home to Disney's Aladdin. The evening is produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and benefits Broadway Cares and the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center in New York City.

Tickets are available at broadwaycares.org or by calling 212.840.0770, ext. 229.

VIP tickets include premium seats and a special post-show cocktail reception with the cast. A limited number of "Backstage & Beyond" ticket packages also are available, which include the opportunity to see the dress rehearsal, exclusive backstage access, a meet-and-greet with some of the stars of Broadway Backwards, premium seats for the show and more.

Creator Robert Bartley will return to direct the show. He will be joined by Mary-Mitchell Campbell as music supervisor and Ted Arthur and Christopher D. Littlefield as music directors, with Jeff Brancato as production stage manager. The show will be choreographed by Bartley and Robbie Roby, with additional musical numbers staged by Paul McGill, Mimi Quillin, Stephen Reed and Tony Yazbeck.

Last year's empowering performance raised a record $680,273. The 62-person cast featured many of the brightest talents on Broadway and beyond, backed by a live, 12-piece onstage orchestra.

What began as a small, grassroots concert performed at The Center in 2006 quickly grew into a highly anticipated event presented in Broadway's best theatres. In its 13 editions, Broadway Backwards has raised more than $4.1 million for Broadway Cares and The Center.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

