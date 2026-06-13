BONE WARS To Make Off-Broadway Debut At The Players Theatre

After 65 million years of extinction, dinosaurs make their triumphant return... to the stage! Bone Wars will make its world premiere at The Players Theatre, with a preview on June 18th and opening night on Friday, June 19th. Performances will run from June 18th to July 26th.

Bone Wars is a bold new musical comedy inspired by the unbelievable true story of Gilded Age paleontologists O.C. Marsh and Edward Drinker Cope. Their fierce rivalry led them to discover thousands of fossils, but their obsessive hatred destroyed them both. Now, more than a century after their deaths, a jury of dinosaurs will settle their historic feud - allowing one man to remain in the afterlife, and banishing the other to extinction.

Bone Wars brings different eras of the past to life. A cast of dinosaurs (and, technically, one flying reptile) cross paths with 19th-century figures such as Buffalo Bill, Chief Red Cloud, Charles Darwin, and President Ulysses S. Grant. Show creator and co-lead, Samuel Neagley, says that "the dramatic events of the Gilded Age feel more present than ever. This was an era defined by staggering wealth inequality, the proliferation of new technology at the expense of the environment, violent territorial expansion, wealthy elites bending governments to their will, and of course, terrific egos pitted against one another."

Bone Wars features 7 stunning dinosaur head pieces from WALKING LEGENDS STUDIO and 21 original songs, including an original song by renowned musician Valerie Naranjo (The Lion King, SNL). Bone Wars is directed by Laura Colleluori and features Samuel Neagley and Dalton Maltz, playing Cope and Marsh respectively.

For tickets and more information, visit the Bone Wars The Musical website, and to see glimpses of the dinosaurs and music, check out the Bone Wars Instagram and TikTok.

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