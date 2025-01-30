BLUE MAN GROUP to Play Final Performance Off-Broadway in February

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Blue Man Group’s final performance in New York will take place on Sunday, February 2, 2025. At the time of the closing, Blue Man Group will have played 17,800 performances.

For over 30 years, three bald and blue men have taken millions of people beyond any language barrier, introducing a new imaginative art form through music, comedy, and unexpected elements of surprise. Blue Man Group’s euphoric expression of shared humanity became a cultural icon thanks to the vibrant New York theatre community and the unwavering support for their unique vision.

Following the show’s closing announcement last year, the original co-founders Chris Wink, Matt Goldman, and Phil Stanton made their triumphant return to the stage, performing as Blue Men for the first time in years to two sold-out crowds. Their unforgettable performances marked a high point for the special farewell celebration for the group’s legendary New York residency at the Astor Place Theatre.