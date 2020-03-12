BE MORE CHILL Chicago Announces Three Month Postponement

A three-month postponement has been announced for the Chicago production of Be More Chill. Originally slated to begin rehearsals on March 17 with the first performance on April 17, Be More Chill will now begin performances at the Apollo Theater on July 7 and will open on July 17, 2020.

Lead Producer Jerry Goehring states, "As part of the Chicago theater community, Be More Chill has been preparing for the upcoming Chicago premiere and we are thrilled by the anticipation and excitement the announcement has received thus far. In the interest of being responsible members of this great community, we are putting the health and safety of our artists, designers, patrons and fans first and are postponing the production until later this summer. We eagerly await the day when we can share this production with Chicago audiences, but given the ever-changing situation surrounding COVID-19, we believe temporarily postponing the production is the safest and most responsible thing to do at this time."

Beginning Monday, March 16, the Apollo Theater box office will reach to all ticketholders with tickets through July 6 with information on how to arrange ticket exchanges into future performances. Tickets for dates beginning July 7 will be honored.

Note that exchanges for patrons with April-July 6 tickets will begin on Monday, March 16. Tickets for performances July 7-August 23 (the originally scheduled end date) are currently available and tickets for performances August 23-October 25 will be available in the following days.

Please call the Apollo Box Office for any help you may need and watch the Apollo facebook page for any updates. The Apollo Theater box office is located at 2540 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago, (773) 935-6100, and online through Ticketmaster at www.ticketmaster.com.

Be More Chill was originally commissioned by and premiered at Two River Theater in Red Bank, New Jersey in 2015. The overwhelming response to the original cast recording led to an off-Broadway production in 2018, followed by a Broadway run at the Lyceum Theatre. Its runaway success continues with its recently extended London premiere at The Other Palace and a film adaptation which is currently underway.





