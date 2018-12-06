BE MORE CHILL Celebrates Release of Vinyl Edition of Cast Album at Barnes and Noble Today

Ghostlight Records and Two River Theater celebrate the vinyl edition of the Be More Chill Original Cast Recording with an exclusive in-store signing and performance at Barnes & Noble today, December 6 at 7:00 PM.

The event will include original cast members featured on the 2015 Two River Theater cast recording: Gerard Canonico, Katlyn Carlson, Stephanie Hsu, Lauren Marcus, and George Salazar. Along with Joe Iconis, who wrote the music and lyrics, they will perform musical selections and sign albums. The Be More Chill double gatefold vinyl package features new illustrative designs, green and red colored discs, and a 16-page booklet with lyrics, production photos and a new liner note from Joe Iconis.

The store is located at 150 East 86th Street, between Lexington and Third Avenues on the Upper East Side. Priority seating will be offered to customers who purchase the LP at the B&N Upper East Side store. Please call (212) 369-2180 for details.

Following an acclaimed off-Broadway run this summer, Be More Chill will begin performances at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45th Street) on Wednesday, February 13. The official opening night is Sunday evening, March 10. Tickets are now on sale at Telecharge.com. Be More Chill features music and lyrics by Joe Iconis(NBC's "Smash," The Black Suits, Broadway Bounty Hunter) and a book by Joe Tracz(The Lightning Thief, Netflix's "Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events") based on the cult sensation novel by Ned Vizzini. Stephen Brackett (Buyer & Cellar) directs and Chase Brock (HBO's "Last Week Tonight," Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark) choreographs. For more information about Be More Chill, visit www.BeMoreChillMusical.com.

The original cast album, produced by Kurt Deutsch, Joe Iconis and Charlie Rosen, was one of the driving forces that inspired a passionate community of Be More Chill fans around the world, driving the musical to its New York debut production. Before ever premiering on a New York stage Be More Chill amassed an unprecedented following across various online platforms, with millions of fans from Brazil to Japan to New Jersey sharing fan art, streaming the album, and talking about the show. The cast recording, which has racked up over 200 million streams worldwide, entered the Billboard "Broadway Top Ten" chart in its 97th week of release and is one of the only shows to enter the top 10 prior to a New York run. In 2017, Tumblr ranked Be More Chill as the #2 most talked-about musical on their platform, following Hamilton.

What if popularity came in a pill? Would you take it, no questions asked? In Be More Chill, achieving that elusive "perfect life" is now possible thanks to some mysterious new technology-but it comes at a cost that's not as easy to swallow. What could possibly go wrong? Blending the contemporary with retro sci-fi, this thrillingly exciting, comically subversive, and deeply felt new musical takes on the competing voices in all of our heads. And ultimately proves, there's never been a better time in history to be yourself-especially if you're a loser...geek...or whatever.

BE MORE CHILL had its world premiere in an extended run at Two River Theater in Red Bank, NJ. The orchestrator and musical supervisor was Charlie Rosen and the musical director and copyist was Nathan Dame. The show is licensed by R&H Theatricals.

The recording of Be More Chill features original cast members Jake Boyd (Jake), Gerard Canonico (Rich), Katlyn Carlson(Chloe), Will Connolly (Jeremy), Stephanie Hsu (Christine), Katie Ladner (Jenna Rolan), Lauren Marcus (Brooke), Eric William Morris (The Squip), George Salazar (Michael), and Paul Whitty (Jeremy's Dad/Mr. Reyes/Scary Stockboy). The six-piece orchestra includes Nathan Dame(Conductor and Keyboard), Danny Jonokuchi (Theremin/Trumpet), Dan McMillan(Drums/Percussion), Josh Plotner (Vocoder/Reeds), Mike Rosengarten (Guitar), and Amanda Ruzza (Bass).

