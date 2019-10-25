BC/EFA Announces 2019 Red Bucket Follies

Broadway Cares' signature red buckets will be held by dedicated volunteers and company members in Broadway, Off-Broadway and national touring productions across the country as six weeks of in-theater fundraising begins Friday, October 25.

The fundraising will be celebrated in a variety show of songs, dances and skits at the Red Bucket Follies, which will be performed Monday, December 9, and Tuesday, December 10, at the New Amsterdam Theatre, home to Disney's Aladdin.

Tickets to Red Bucket Follies will be available beginning Monday, October 28.

The Broadway shows beginning fundraising on Friday, October 25, are Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations, The Book of Mormon, Derren Brown: Secret, The Great Society, Hadestown, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, Linda Vista, The Lion King, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Tootsie, Wicked and Off-Broadway's The Play That Goes Wrong and Scotland, PA.

Joining over the weekend and throughout the next week are Aladdin, Betrayal, Dear Evan Hansen, Frozen, Hamilton, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Mean Girls, The Phantom of the Opera, Waitress and Off-Broadway's Fiddler on the Roof - in Yiddish, Jersey Boys, A Musical About Star Wars, Naked Boys Singing and Rock of Ages.

National tours performing in cities coast to coast also are joining in the fundraising. More shows will be added throughout the six-week period.

Every dollar placed in the iconic #redbuckets will help provide lifesaving medication, healthy meals, emergency financial assistance and more to the most vulnerable among us. A $10 donation covers an HIV test at a health clinic. A $50 donation provides 10 full grocery bags from a food pantry or 20 home delivered meals to the disabled and most vulnerable among us.

Many shows also will offer signed posters, autographed Playbills and other unique items and experiences in exchange for a donation to Broadway Cares.

Last year, 67 Broadway, Off-Broadway and national tours raised $6.1 million. Beginning in 1989, the 29 editions of Gypsy of the Year and last year's first edition of Red Bucket Follies together have raised $82 million to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You