BANDSTAND to Stream on Broadway On Demand This Monday, With Pre-Show Event Hosted by Corey Cott

Broadway On Demand will celebrate Memorial Day this year with a very special streaming presentation of Richard Oberacker and Robert Taylor's Bandstand, Monday, May 25 on BroadwayOnDemand.com.

The streaming event will kick-off at 7:30 PM ET with an exclusive, free, pre-show event, "A Salute to Bandstand," hosted by original star Corey Cott and featuring director and three-time Tony Award®-winning choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler, Bandstand writers Richard Oberacker and Robert Taylor, and the show's Tony Award-winning costume designer, Paloma Young.

Following the 30-minute pre-show event, the full production of the acclaimed musical will stream at 8:00 PM ET on Broadway On Demand for $6.99. Viewers will be able to watch both the pre-show event and full Broadway production of the musical, for a 24-hour rental period, through June 2, 2020.

A portion of all proceeds will be donated to the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), which provides comfort, care and resources to all those grieving the death of a military loved one.

In Bandstand, it's 1945 and the boys are back. With American soldiers returning home, singer-songwriter Private First Class Donny Novitski dreams of rebuilding his life, forgetting his demons, and hopes for everything to be just like it was before. When NBC announces a national competition, a 'Tribute To The Troops,' Donny joins forces with a motley group of musicians, and together they form a band unlike any the nation has ever seen: a band of veterans. On their journey, they fight to have their voices heard, struggle to trust each other, and together must make a sacrifice that could end it all.

TUNE-IN DETAILS

"A Salute to Bandstand" | Pre-Show Event

Monday, May 25 at 7:30 PM ET

Free to all viewers

Bandstand | Full Broadway Production

Monday, May 25 at 8:00 PM ET

24-hour rental available until June 2nd for $6.99

