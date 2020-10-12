BAM to Premiere THAT KINDNESS Starring Billy Porter, Connie Britton and Others to Raise Money for Medical Workers
The premiere will take place on Oct 15 at 7pm.
That Kindness: Nurses in their Own Words is a new virtual play created by American nurses with writer, activist, and performance artist V (formerly known as Eve Ensler), honoring nurses' selfless act of service and revealing raw, passionate testimonies from the front lines of the Covid-19 pandemic. BAM will virtually present the world premiere at www.bam.org/that-kindness on October 15th at 7pm (EST) simultaneously with theaters across the country and will remain publicly posted for 96 hours. Viewers are encouraged to support those who risk their lives daily to care for their patients during the pandemic by donating to The Brooklyn Hospital Center Covid-19 Fund. In this most important of election years and further channeling That Kindness into a call to action, this production is presented in conjunction with BAM's Get Out the Vote effort.
That Kindness draws from frank, stirring interviews and personal stories that coalesce into a compelling narrative of kindness, confession, and activism tailored to our times. The cast includes Ed Blunt, Connie Britton, Rosario Dawson, Stephanie Hsu, LaChanze, Liz Mikel, Rosie O'Donnell, Billy Porter, Dale Soules, Marisa Tomei, and Monique Wilson. The production features original music by Morley.
Presented in cooperation with Abingdon Theatre Company, A.C.T. San Francisco, American Repertory Theater, Arena Stage, ArtsEmerson, Berkeley Rep, The Billie Holiday Theatre, Center Theatre Group, Dallas Theater Center, FringeArts, Manhattan Theatre Club, The National Asian American Theatre Company (NAATCO), New Harmony Project, Peak Performances at Montclair State University, Phoenix Theatre Indianapolis, Theatre for a New Audience, Second Stage Theater, Stanford Live, Two River Theater, UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance, and Wilma Theater.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Actors' Equity Releases a Statement On the Extended Broadway Shutdown
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, The Broadway League has announced another extension of the Broadway shutdown in New York City, through May 30, 2...
VIDEO: Check Out the Official Trailer For the Film Adaptation of EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE
The first official trailer has dropped for the upcoming film adaptation of the musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie. ...
LES MISERABLES - THE STAGED CONCERT Will Play a Limited Run at London's Sondheim Theatre in December
One Show More! Les Miserables - The Staged Concert will play a limited run at the Sondheim Theatre in London's West End, beginning December 5....
MJ THE MUSICAL On Broadway Postponed To September 2021
Lia Vollack Productions and The Michael Jackson Estate announced today that, due to the Broadway shutdown, dates have been rescheduled for the upcomin...
PHOTO: Hugh Jackman Visits The Winter Garden Theatre, Future Home of THE MUSIC MAN
Hugh Jackman visited the Winter Garden Theatre where the upcoming production of The Music Man will be staged, and posed for a photo, shortly after the...
Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: SEASON 2 College Top 30!
You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 30 in the college category....