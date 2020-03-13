BAM Suspends All Live Events Through March 29; Cinema to Play at 50% Capacity

In an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and in consideration of the health of its audiences, staff, and artists, Brooklyn Academy Of Music will immediately suspend live programming through Sunday, March 29.

Postponed programs include The Old Vic's production of Lungs; Holly Herndon's PROTO; Eat, Drink & Be Literary with author Luis Alberto Urrea; and Kahlil Joseph's BLKNWS installation. BAMkids performances of Esencial and BAMcafé Live programs in March are canceled.

Ticket holders for canceled presentations will be notified. Tickets may be refunded to the method of payment provided at the time of purchase, or alternately donated to BAM. Ticket buyers who purchased with cash are asked to contact BAM Ticket Services at 718.636.4100 for assistance.

At this time, BAM Rose Cinemas will continue operating at 50% audience capacity; this in compliance with New York State's COVID-19 reduced public gathering mandate, which permits social distancing. Extra cleaning and sanitizing practices are in place in the cinemas and visitors are urged to practice enhanced personal hygiene and consideration for others. We will continue to monitor and assess the situation and will share updates via email and official BAM social media.

Please visit BAM.org for up-to-date programming information.





