BALLOON BOY to Premiere at New Writers Series at The Green Room 42 this Month

BALLOON BOY: THE MUSICAL, a new musical featuring book, music and lyrics by 19-year-old Billy Recce, will be presented as part of the New Writers Series at The Green Room 42 for one night only, featuring a cast of Broadway and Off-Broadway favorites on October 22 at 8pm.

Inspired by the infamous 2009 media sensation known as the "Balloon Boy," this musical imagines the answer to the timeless question: "Why did a Colorado father say his son was in a homemade weather balloon that soared across the state?" This tale of irreverent, sky-high hilarity, and surprising poignancy, looks at how far a man will go to achieve fame in a country obsessed with the spotlight, and just how bright that spotlight can be before it burns a hole in his family.

After a number of developmental runs across the country from New York to Colorado, national coverage on CNN, NPR, Fox News and CBS, and a sold-out presentation at NYMF in 2015, this high-Flying Musical comedy by NYMF's youngest ever writer is soaring back to New York with a hilarious cast singing the headline-making score for one night only.

The cast of BALLOON BOY: THE MUSICAL will feature John Hemphill (School of Rock), Alexandra Ferrara, Zachary Noah Piser (Wicked), RJ Vaillancourt, Michael Kushner (On The Town at Barrington Stage), Laura Laureano (Shrek: The Musical), Emily Kratter (LAByrinth Theater Company's Confederates), Kennebrew Taylor, Forest VanDyke, Sarah Rachel Lazarus and Nick Selting (Julius Caesar - Shakespeare in The Park).

BALLOON BOY will be directed by Taylor Haven Holt (Hand To God, Paramour) and musical directed by Dan Wilson.

General admission is $20, there is no food/drink minimum. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Ave in Manhattan. Tickets and additional information are available here.

The Green Room 42 is Broadway's newest urban entertainment cabaret club, that since its opening on Valentine's day has featured Broadway names like Alice Ripley, Telly Leung, Josh Groban, LiLlias White, James Snyder, The Skivvies (Lauren Molina & Nick Cearly), Matt Doyle, Constantine Maroulis, and many more. The Green Room 42 boasts a funky new vibe, one show a night, and no food or beverage minimum-- opening up the cabaret industry to an affordable, relaxed atmosphere, perfect for theatre people and theatre fans alike. Daniel Dunlow currently serves as Director of Programming and Founding Artistic Director.

For information, schedules, tickets, and more visit www.thegreenroom42.com.

Related Articles