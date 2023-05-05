BALAM Dance Theatre Will Debut 'Return to Garden of Love in Miniature' at Gotham Early Music Scene's Midtown Concerts

The performance is on Thursday, May 25 from 1:15 p.m. to 1:55 p.m. EST. 

Balinese and Baroque vibrant court theatre traditions come to life in BALAM Dance Theatre's (BALAM) Return to the Garden of Love in Miniature. This sequel to the company's well-received debut of Garden of Love in Miniature in 2022 features live Baroque music, song, dance, and an original script.

The imaginative program will be presented both live and virtually by Midtown Concerts, a project of Gotham Early Music Scene, at St. Malachy's, located at 239 West 49th Street, New York, New York on Thursday, May 25 from 1:15 p.m. to 1:55 p.m. EST.

The event is open to the public and admission is FREE. The live performance may also be viewed worldwide on May 25 at https://gemsny.org/midtown-live . The concert is dedicated in memory of Gladys Isabel Fajardo Luhrs, a Friend of BALAM, who inspired others with her goodness, generosity and appreciation of classical music and dance.

In this new work, gorgeous Baroque costumes, a Balinese mask, and Balinese hand carved golden leather bird wings appear on one stage. "BALAM Dance Theatre's feel-good program presents light entertainment in the spirit of the Baroque opera entrée act and highlights a humorous script by Latina comedian Inma Heredia. Stimulated by the theme of the Baroque romance novel and the mystery of the masquerade, as seen in the paintings of Venetian painter Pietro Longhi (1701-1785), this charming work is sure to delight the audience," said Carlos Fittante, artistic director, BALAM Dance Theatre.

BALAM, a non-profit, professional dance theatre company based in New York City, offers a new vision of contemporary cultural dance by combining diverse dance styles from around the world and historic periods with ballet and modern.

Excerpts From Couperin and Charpentier Featured

This magical program features excerpts from François Couperin's Concerts Royeaux and Marc Antoine Charpentier's aria, Sans Freyeur Dans Ce Bois. Performing live are Musicians of BALAM, including the period instrumentalists Lisa Terry of Parthenia Viol Consort on viola de gamba, Ryan Closs from 4&20 Strings and the Lute Society of America New York Chapter on therobo, Dongsok Shin of REBEL on harpsichord and Dongmyung Ahn from Pegasus on Baroque violin.

The company's new 35-minute theatrical performance also showcases guest mezzo-soprano, Eugenia Forteza, as the fictitious Senorita Dulce, a soon to be Lady in Waiting visiting the Garden of Love to read secretly her favorite romance novel. Baroque dancer Fittante and ballerina and Broadway performer Yumiko Niimi enchant the audience, as fantasy characters imagined in the garden.




