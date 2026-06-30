BAAND TOGETHER DANCE FESTIVAL to Return to Lincoln Center for Sixth Year

Lincoln Center's summer-long celebration of dance will continue in July as the BAAND Together Dance Festival returns for its sixth year, reuniting five of NYC's most iconic dance companies—Ballet Hispánico New York, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, American Ballet Theatre, New York City Ballet, and Dance Theatre of Harlem—on one stage from July 28-August 1, 2026 at the David H. Koch Theater as part of Lincoln Center's https://www.lincolncenter.org/series/summer-for-the-city.



The BAAND Together Dance Festival is made possible by CHANEL, a supporter of the festival since its debut in 2021. Among Gabrielle Chanel's core inspirations was flexibility of movement—an influence she expressed throughout all her creations, including her collaborations with legendary choreographers during her lifetime. This partnership reflects the House's long-standing connection to and patronage within the world of dance, which has continued for over a century.



This beloved festival offers the rare chance to experience programming curated collaboratively by the artistic directors of each company, including repertory favorites. The Festival began when the performing arts were coming back after the height of the pandemic in 2021 as a new form of collaboration in celebration of the return to live performance.



Performances: Tue-Fri at 7:30pm, Sat at 4pm. All tickets are offered for Choose-What-You-Pay, reflecting Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts' commitment to making world-class artistry as accessible as possible.



As a new major supporter of the Festival, Chase is proud to champion the world-class artistry of these iconic New York dance companies as they come together on one stage, building on its support of Summer for the City, now in its third year.

PROGRAM:

American Ballet Theatre – Zephyr pas de deux by Claire Davison

Dance Theatre of Harlem – Passage of Being by Jodie Gates

New York City Ballet – Each In Their Own Time pas de deux by Lar Lubovitch

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater – A Case of You by Judith Jamison

Ballet Hispánico New York – Trança (Braid) by Cassi Abranches



For the second year, audiences will get an off-stage perspective of the extraordinary creative collaboration between these five renowned NYC dance companies during a free panel discussion on Tuesday, July 28 at 5:00pm in the David Rubenstein Atrium, featuring the artistic leaders of all five companies: Eduardo Vilaro, Ballet Hispánico New York; Alicia Graf Mack and Matthew Rushing, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater; Susan Jaffe, American Ballet Theatre; Wendy Whelan and Jonathan Stafford, New York City Ballet; and Robert Garland, Dance Theatre of Harlem, moderated by Donald Borror, Director, Pasculano Collaborative for Contemporary Dance.



Each afternoon , one of the companies brings its unique teaching style to participants of all ages with free dance workshops in the David Geffen Hall lobby. The series will offer a variety of dance forms, appropriate for all ages and abilities. To make the arts more accessible, tickets are available on a Choose-What-You-Pay basis starting at $5.

Program Details:

American Ballet Theatre – Zephyr pas de deux by Claire Davison

Zephyr, meaning a gentle breeze, is taken from the lyrics of Jacques Offenbach's Barcarolle. Choreographed by American Ballet Theatre corps de ballet dancer Claire Davison, Zephyr is a pas de deux inspired by the wind on a warm summer night, inciting dance and play in everything it touches. It celebrates a fleeting moment of magic, romance, and beauty.

Dance Theatre of Harlem – Passage of Being by Jodie Gates

Fall into the passage of time in Jodie Gates' new ballet, Passage of Being, an exploration of life's fleeting moments set on Dance Theatre of Harlem's extraordinary dancers. This circular, and physical work unfolds in three cinematic movements set to the evocative music of Oscar-nominated composer Ryan Lott (Everything Everywhere All at Once). Shifting perspectives and the bittersweet beauty of time's swift journey are brought to life through Gates' expressive choreography and inventive lighting by Michael Korsch with elegant costumes by Martha Chamberlain. At the heart of this elliptic ballet is the majestic and haunting Son Lux song "Don't Say It's Too Late." Gates weaves these elements into a poignant reflection on love, connection, and the power of the present. Don't miss this visually deeply moving new work.

New York City Ballet – Each In Their Own Time pas de deux by Lar Lubovitch

Lar Lubovitch's Each In Their Own Time is set to selections from Brahms' Eight Piano Pieces (Op. 76), performed by an onstage pianist. The duet was created for New York City Center's Fall for Dance Festival in 2021 and is the second work by Lubovitch to enter New York City Ballet's repertory.

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater – A Case of You by Judith Jamison

A Case of You is an emotional and sensual duet by Artistic Director Emerita Judith Jamison (1943–2024), performed to Diana Krall's version of Joni Mitchell's song of the same title. The duet premiered publicly in 2005 as part of Ms. Jamison's larger work, Reminiscin', inspired by Edward Hopper's famous painting Nighthawks and great female jazz artists.

Ballet Hispánico New York – Trança (Braid) by Cassi Abranches

In Trança, a recent world premiere, individuality and collectivity meet to explore human relationships. Inspired by the ancestral art of braiding, it weaves Brazil's unique cultural references, creating a living fabric of movement, identity, and community.

Saturday, August 1, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. – Audio Description, Relaxed Performance

Ballet Hispánico New York is the nation's leading American Latino dance company and the largest cultural institution of its kind in the United States. Founded in 1970, it celebrates the richness of Latinidad through performance, training, and community programs. Recognized by the Ford Foundation as one of America's Cultural Treasures, under Artistic Director & CEO Eduardo Vilaro, the organization fosters unity by exploring the shared connections that bind us as humans.

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