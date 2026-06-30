Photos: André De Shields Rings New York Stock Exchange Closing Bell

The “Ring the Bell for LGBTQI+ Equality” Initiative and Emmy, Tony, and Grammy-Award winning actor André De Shields rang the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) closing bell on Monday, June 29 in celebration of Pride Month. See photos!

Executives and senior leaders from Deutsche Bank, GLAAD, Koppa, Open for Business, UN Global Compact and UN Human Rights joined André De Shields (CATS: The Jellicle Ball, The Wiz) for the ceremony.

The NYSE ceremony was hosted by Deutsche Bank as part of its ‘When I Think of Home’ Pride celebration. Sixteen stock exchanges have participated in “Ring the Bell for LGBTQI+ Equality” this year including The London Stock Exchange and the Stock Exchange of Thailand.

André De Shields addressed the crowd before the bell ringing, saying, “As a member of the LGBTQ+ community, we understand that home isn’t always out there. It’s not always an external destination.” “Home is that moment when you understand that you belong.”

“Ring the Bell for LGBTQI+ Equality” brings together stock exchanges, companies, investors, policymakers, and LGBTQI+ organizations to raise awareness of the importance of inclusion and equality in global markets and workplaces. The campaign underscores the crucial role of the private sector and financial markets in driving equality and inclusion. It also reaffirms the United Nations’ commitment to end discrimination, violence, and harmful practices against LGBTQI+ people worldwide.

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