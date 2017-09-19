Ayad Akhtar's JUNK Gets Preview at the Guggenheim This Weekend

Pulitzer Prize-winning author Ayad Akhtar and Tony Award-winning director Doug Hughes discuss Akhtar's newest play before its New York premiere at Lincoln Center Theater. The event will be held as part of Works & Process at the Guggenheim on Saturday, September 23, 2017 at 7:30 p.m.

Cast members Ito Aghayere, Rick Holmes, Michael Siberry, and Henry Stram will perform highlights from the financial thriller, set in the hotbed of the 1980s, about Robert Merkin, the genius behind an upstart investment firm hell-bent on changing all the rules. Merkin sets in motion a financial civil war, pitting magnates against workers, lawyers against journalists, and ultimately, everyone against themselves.

Tickets: $40; $35 Guggenheim Members and Friends of Works & Process. Contact the Box Office at (212) 423-3575 or go online at worksandprocess.org. The event takes place in the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum Rotunda, 1071 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY.

Described by The New York Times as "an exceptional opportunity to understand something of the creative process," for over 33 years and in over 500 productions, New Yorkers have been able to see, hear, and meet the most acclaimed artists in the world, in an intimate setting unlike any other. Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, has championed new works and offered audiences unprecedented access to generations of leading creators and performers. Most performances take place in the Guggenheim's intimate Frank Lloyd Wright-designed 285-seat Peter B. Lewis Theater. In 2017, Works & Process established a new residency and commissioning program, inviting artists to create new works, made in and for the iconic Guggenheim rotunda. Visit worksandprocess.org for more.

