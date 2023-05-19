Auli'i Cravalho Will Not Reprise MOANA Role For Live Action Remake

Auli'i Cravalho has revealed that she will not be joining Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson to reprise her role as Moana in Disney's upcoming live action remake.

In a new video shared to her Instagram, Cravalho stated that while she will not be playing the role in the new film, she looks forward to finding "next actress to portray Moana's courageous spirit, undeniable wit and emotional strength" as an executive producer on the film.

"When I was cast as Moana at 14, it wonderfully changed my life and started my career," she stated. "In this live-action retelling, I will not be reprising the role. I believe it is absolutely vital that casting accurately represents the characters and stories we want to tell."

In April,' Johnson revealed that the new film is in the works and that he is planning on reprising his role as Maui.

Like its animated predecessor, the film will celebrate the islands, communities and traditions of Pacific Islanders as seen through the eyes of a young woman eager to pave her own path. Moana's journey of self-discovery and reflection on the lives of her ancestors won hearts worldwide, as did her newfound friendship with an exiled demigod named Maui.

Sean Bailey, president of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production (Disney Live Action), said the film would join a successful lineup of live-action adaptations that include 2017's "Beauty and the Beast," 2019's "Aladdin" and the highly anticipated live-action version of "The Little Mermaid," opening May 26.

Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Moana" debuted in theaters on Nov. 23, 2016, grossing nearly $644 million in global box office. The title, which debuted on Disney+ with the streamer's 2019 launch, is among the top 15 movies streamed in the United States in 2022.

The film's soundtrack, written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa'i and Mark Mancina, was lauded worldwide. Miranda won a GRAMMY for best song written for visual media ("How Far I'll Go"), and an Oscar® nomination for best achievement in music written for motion pictures - original song ("How Far I'll Go").

In 2021, the "Moana" soundtrack broke a Billboard Soundtrack chart record for the amount of time spent at number one (52 weeks). Additionally, the film was nominated for an Academy Award (best animated feature film of the year), a BAFTA (best animated feature film) and a pair of Golden Globes® (best motion picture - animated and best original song ("How Far I'll Go")).

This summer, Cravalho will make her West End debut in the title role of Evita. She has been seen in The Little Mermaid LIVE! on ABC and in Sunset Boulevard at the Kennedy Center. She will be seen as Janis in the upcoming movie musical adaptation of Mean Girls.