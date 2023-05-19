Auli'i Cravalho Will Not Reprise MOANA Role For Live Action Remake

The new film adaptation is currently in the works at Disney.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

WGA Won't Picket Unscripted Tony Awards; Broadcast Set For June 11th Photo 1 WGA Won't Picket Unscripted Tony Awards; Broadcast Set For June 11th
SOME LIKE IT HOT, LEOPOLDSTADT & More Win 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards Photo 2 SOME LIKE IT HOT, LEOPOLDSTADT & More Win 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards
Photos: First Look at MJ's New Michael Jackson, Elijah Rhea Johnson Photo 3 Photos: First Look at MJ's New Michael Jackson, Elijah Rhea Johnson
Photos: First Look at Brightman, Iglehart, McClure, Urie, and More in SPAMALOT at The Kenn Photo 4 Photos: First Look at SPAMALOT at The Kennedy Center

Photos: First Look at Brightman, Iglehart, McClure, Urie, and More in SPAMALOT at The Kennedy Center

Auli'i Cravalho has revealed that she will not be joining Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson to reprise her role as Moana in Disney's upcoming live action remake.

In a new video shared to her Instagram, Cravalho stated that while she will not be playing the role in the new film, she looks forward to finding "next actress to portray Moana's courageous spirit, undeniable wit and emotional strength" as an executive producer on the film.

"When I was cast as Moana at 14, it wonderfully changed my life and started my career," she stated. "In this live-action retelling, I will not be reprising the role. I believe it is absolutely vital that casting accurately represents the characters and stories we want to tell."

In April,' Johnson revealed that the new film is in the works and that he is planning on reprising his role as Maui.

Like its animated predecessor, the film will celebrate the islands, communities and traditions of Pacific Islanders as seen through the eyes of a young woman eager to pave her own path. Moana's journey of self-discovery and reflection on the lives of her ancestors won hearts worldwide, as did her newfound friendship with an exiled demigod named Maui.

Sean Bailey, president of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production (Disney Live Action), said the film would join a successful lineup of live-action adaptations that include 2017's "Beauty and the Beast," 2019's "Aladdin" and the highly anticipated live-action version of "The Little Mermaid," opening May 26.

Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Moana" debuted in theaters on Nov. 23, 2016, grossing nearly $644 million in global box office. The title, which debuted on Disney+ with the streamer's 2019 launch, is among the top 15 movies streamed in the United States in 2022.

The film's soundtrack, written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa'i and Mark Mancina, was lauded worldwide. Miranda won a GRAMMY for best song written for visual media ("How Far I'll Go"), and an Oscar® nomination for best achievement in music written for motion pictures - original song ("How Far I'll Go").

In 2021, the "Moana" soundtrack broke a Billboard Soundtrack chart record for the amount of time spent at number one (52 weeks). Additionally, the film was nominated for an Academy Award (best animated feature film of the year), a BAFTA (best animated feature film) and a pair of Golden Globes® (best motion picture - animated and best original song ("How Far I'll Go")).

This summer, Cravalho will make her West End debut in the title role of Evita. She has been seen in The Little Mermaid LIVE! on ABC and in Sunset Boulevard at the Kennedy Center. She will be seen as Janis in the upcoming movie musical adaptation of Mean Girls.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



Placeholder
Vote Now


RELATED STORIES

Video: Watch THE LITTLE MERMAID Cast in the Recording Studio Photo
Video: Watch THE LITTLE MERMAID Cast in the Recording Studio

Following the release of the brand-new soundtrack, Disney has released a featurette of the cast of The Little Mermaid in the recording studio. Alan Menken and Howard Ashman's songs like 'Part of Your World' and 'Kiss the Girl' can be heard, plus new songs featuring lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Watch the new video now!

Video: Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBOs NPR Tiny Desk Concert Photo
Video: Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO's NPR Tiny Desk Concert

The concert features Bonnie Milligan performing 'Better,' Victoria Clark and Miguel Gil performing 'Anagram,' Alli Mauzy singing 'Father Time,' and the cast performing 'Great Adventure' The concert also features Steven Boyer, Olivia Elease Hardy, Fernell Hogan, Michael Iskander, and Nina White. Watch the video now!

Listen: Eleri Ward Releases Sunday From New Album Photo
Listen: Eleri Ward Releases 'Sunday' From New Album

GHOSTLIGHT RECORDS has announced that the new album from singer/songwriter Eleri Ward – Acoustic Sondheim: Live from Brooklyn – will be released in digital and streaming formats on Friday, June 2. 

Listen: SHUCKED Songwriter Brandy Clark Drops New Album Photo
Listen: SHUCKED Songwriter Brandy Clark Drops New Album

The release adds to yet another landmark year for Clark, who is nominated for Best Original Score at the 76th Annual Tony Awards for Shucked, the new musical comedy she composed alongside longtime collaborator, Shane McAnally. Shucked is nominated for nine awards overall at the 2023 ceremony including Best New Musical. 


From This Author - Michael Major

TAELA Unleashes 'life's a bitch…still' Deluxe EP & New Single 'i can't'TAELA Unleashes 'life's a bitch…still' Deluxe EP & New Single 'i can't'
Rising Pop Artist Leonelle Drops New Single 'How to Be Brave'Rising Pop Artist Leonelle Drops New Single 'How to Be Brave'
Emerging Digital Artist JACK-O Unveils New Dance Hit 'Mad World'Emerging Digital Artist JACK-O Unveils New Dance Hit 'Mad World'
HRZN Release Single 'Death Row'HRZN Release Single 'Death Row'

Videos

Video: Tony Nominee Sara Bareilles Is Having a Moment (Out of the Woods) Video Video: Tony Nominee Sara Bareilles Is Having a Moment (Out of the Woods)
Watch THE LITTLE MERMAID Cast in the Recording Studio Video
Watch THE LITTLE MERMAID Cast in the Recording Studio
Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO's NPR Tiny Desk Concert Video
Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO's NPR Tiny Desk Concert
Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT Video
Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
PARADE
& JULIET

Recommended For You