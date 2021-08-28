Audra McDonald Talks Broadway's Return, Diversity and Inclusion in the Industry, and More

Audra McDonald appeared as part of a keynote for Series Mania, where she talked Broadway's return, diversity in the industry, "The Good Fight", and much more!

According to Variety, McDonald expressed her concerns about Broadway being able to bounce back if it were to shut down again after finally reopening from its nearly-17-month closure.

"I hope we can beat back the variant enough....It would be devastating, especially to Broadway, if we have to shut down again," she said. "I worry that we wouldn't come back from that. Hopefully we can get through this time and get it open safely and get everybody back to work."

She went on to say, "I think we need live theatre; we need that connection as humans. We need it as performers and the audience needs it again too."

McDonald was asked what she thought about diversity in the Broadway industry, and she commented that it has come a long way, but still has a long way to go.