Audra McDonald, Chita Rivera, Idina Menzel, and More Will Perform at Next Week's Concert For America

Your Kids, Our Kids presents the latest installment in the Concert For America series next Saturday, June 30.

The concert provides an evening of entertainment with stars from Broadway, film, and television, raising funds for four organizations working at the frontlines to protect the human and civil rights of families at our southern border. Benefitting Al Otro Lado, Texas Civil Rights Project, the ACLU Foundation of Texas, and the Florence Project. On the stage of The Cooper Union's historic Great Hall.

Concert for America has been hailed by The New York Times as "striking for its emphasis on the importance of faith in the United States and optimism about its future."

The concert will be hosted by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley.

With Performances by:

- Jorge Aliva

- Tina Fey

- Mandy Gonzalez

- Jeremy Jordan

- Audra McDonald

- Idina Menzel

- Olga Merediz

- Brian Stokes Mitchell

- Andrew Rannells

- Chita Rivera

- Keala Settle

- Shaina Taub

- Patrick Wilson

For more information, visit www.ConcertsForAmerica.com.

Tickets are $25 for General Admission, or $250 for VIP, which includes a ticket in the reserved seating area with prime view of stage.

The concert will be held at The Great Hall at Cooper Union, 7 East 7th Street.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You