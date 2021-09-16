Audible Announces Additional Fall Productions At The Minetta Lane Theatre and Slate Of Audio Original Releases

Audible Inc., the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, is pleased to announce additional fall productions from Audible Theater, including three more shows staged live at the Minetta Lane Theatre and four Audible Originals. Each live show will also be recorded as an Audible Original and released to a global audience.

As previously announced, the Minetta Lane Theatre will reopen with 18 performances only of The Fever, written by three-time Obie Award winner Wallace Shawn, directed by two-time Obie Award winner Scott Elliott, and starring three-time Emmy Award nominee Lili Taylor, from Friday, October 8 - Sunday, October 24.

Next year, a new stage production of the Eugene O'Neill epic Long Day's Journey into Night, directed by Tony Award nominee Robert O'Hara, will play six weeks only from Tuesday, January 11 - Sunday, February 20, 2022, starring Bill Camp as James Tyrone, Elizabeth Marvel as Mary Tyrone, and Ato Blankson-Wood as Edmund Tyrone.

Tickets for Minetta Lane Theatre performances this fall are on sale now at www.Audible.com/MinettaLane. Audible Theater is proud to collaborate with TodayTix to offer mobile Rush tickets beginning at 10am each performance day. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis exclusively through the TodayTix app.

Live On Stage at the Minetta Lane Theatre:

And So We Walked:

An Artist's Journey Along the Trail of Tears

New York Premiere

The Thomas S. Kenan Institute for the Arts' production of

Thursday, October 28 - Saturday, October 30

Written and Performed by DeLanna Studi

Co-Produced with Octopus Theatricals

Co-represented by Octopus Theatricals and Indigenous Performance Productions

DeLanna Studi, Cherokee performance artist and activist, shares a powerful, multi-faceted dramatic memoir in And So We Walked: An Artist's Journey Along the Trail of Tears. This frank, heartwarming and inspiring story recounts the experience of a contemporary Cherokee woman (Studi) who, with her father, embarks on an incredible 900-mile journey along the Trail of Tears to truly understand her own identity and the conflicts of her nation. The play recounts the six-week journey, which retraced the path her great-great grandparents took in the 1830s during the forced relocation of 17,000 Cherokee from their homelands. And So We Walked draws on extraordinary interviews, historical research, and the artist's personal experience to convey the complexities and conflicts with which the Cherokee wrestle. Studi received the 2016 Butcher Scholar Award from The Autry Museum of the American West in acknowledgement of her work on And So We Walked.

The creative team for And So We Walked includes John Coyne (scenic design), Andja Budinich (costume design), Norman Coates (projection and lighting design), and Bruno Louchouarn with John-John Grant & Sarah Elizabeth Burkey (sound design and original music).

An Evening with Solea Pfeiffer

Tickets On Sale Thursday, September 23

Three Performances Only:

Thursday, November 4 - Saturday, November 6

Up-and-coming leading lady of stage and screen Solea Pfeiffer will make her NYC solo concert debut in "An Evening with Solea Pfeiffer." Pfeiffer, who in recent years has received massive acclaim portraying iconic roles in Hamilton (LA), the Broadway-bound Almost Famous (The Old Globe), The Light in the Piazza (Lyric Opera of Chicago), Songs for a New World, and Evita (New York City Center), is set to bring her powerhouse vocals and gift of storytelling to create an enchanting musical experience for her audience. Armed with her immense versatility as vocalist, the Zimbabwe-born performer weaves together pieces from her most unforgettable roles as well as the artists who have influenced her career along with personal stories and anecdotes that showcase her wit, warmth, and endless charm. As the city welcomes audiences back to the theatre, "An Evening with Solea Pfeiffer" will surely be an unforgettable event.

Approval Junkie

Tickets On Sale Now!

New York Premiere

Tuesday, November 16 - Sunday, December 12

Written and Performed by Faith Salie

Directed by Amanda Watkins

Faith Salie's Approval Junkie, developed in collaboration with and directed by Amanda Watkins, will finally make its New York premiere after original rehearsals were postponed in March 2020.

From winning her high school beauty pageant, to picking the perfect outfit to wear to her divorce, Faith Salie is the ultimate approval seeker. A comedian and Emmy Award-winning journalist best known for her roles on NPR's Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me! and CBS News Sunday Morning, Salie has adapted her story into the heartfelt (and disturbingly hilarious) one-woman show, Approval Junkie. Through her witty, candid, and sometimes heartbreaking recollections, Salie reflects on a lifetime of looking for validation in all the wrong places - and reveals how she finally won gold stars from her toughest critic...herself. The World Premiere of Approval Junkie was originally produced by The Alliance Theatre in Atlanta, GA.

Approval Junkie's creative team includes Jack Magaw (scenic design), Ivan Ingermann (costume design), Amanda Zieve (lighting design), Brandon Bush (sound design), and Alex Basco Koch (projection design). Justin Scribner is the Production Stage Manager. Technical Supervision is by Hudson Theatrical Associates and General Management is by Baseline Theatrical (Andy Jones & Jonathan Whitton).

Online at Audible.com:

DEEP FAKE

Available Now

Written by Sharyn Rothstein

Directed by Rachel Chavkin

Sound design by Justin Ellington

Featuring Sanjit De Silva, Blake DeLong, Sakina Jaffrey, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Hannah Kallenbach, Ian Lassiter, and Nidra Sous la Terre

Shape the future. Lose your soul. And just keep smiling. The My Fair Lady story gets a thoroughly modern, thoroughly invigorating update in this unsparing (and hilarious) look at America's capitalist tech culture. Eli is a tough young woman who makes paper flowers on Venice Beach, where she lives in a homeless tent camp. A chance encounter with a smug tech CEO, Hig, sparks an intriguing quid pro quo: she brings him an image-burnishing entrepreneurial offer, and he, in turn, hires her to present GAL-his new artificial intelligence service-at an upcoming conference. The clash of cultures results in a surprisingly insightful exploration of the shady side of AI, sexism in the tech world, economic disparity, and the human cost of relentless progress.

COAL COUNTRY

The New York Times' Critics Pick whose world premiere engagement at the Public Theater in March 2020 was cut short by the pandemic

Available from September 30, 2021

Written by Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen

Original Music by Steve Earle

Directed by Jessica Blank

In 2010, the Upper Big Branch mine explosion in West Virginia killed 29 men, and tore a hole in the lives of countless others.



In this riveting, emotionally stunning new work based on first-person accounts by survivors and family members, Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen, award-winning writers of The Exonerated, and three-time Grammy Award-winning country/folk legend Steve Earle (the Audible Original (The Moment in) 1965 (When Rock and Roll Becomes Art), dig deep into the lives and loss of the most deadly mining disaster in recent U.S. history.

DESCENT

Available from October 21, 2021

Written by Alexandra Wood

Directed by Natalie Abrahami

Sound design by Ella Wahlstrom

Featuring Jason Barnett, Tara Fitzgerald, Shobna Gulati, Sirine Saba, Frida Saba-Storey, and David Sturzaker

Some family secrets can't be buried.

It's Christmas Eve and Lara anxiously anticipates the arrival of her sister, Cleo, so she can reveal a shocking family secret that has been haunting Lara since their mother's death. By confronting revelations about their grandfather's shameful past, Lara is hopeful that she and Cleo can make reparations and exorcise this ghost from their lives. The ghost, however, won't be appeased so easily... Alexandra Wood's new play-twisty, suspenseful, and written exclusively for audio-will convince you that you really can't escape your past.

THE CUBE

Available from November 11, 2021

World Premiere by Adam Rapp

Directed by Whitney White

Starring Carla Gugino and Juliana Canfield

An invitation to a mysterious theatrical performance changes the lives of two women in Adam Rapp's riveting new audio play The Cube. Magda, an upper-class white woman, is shocked to the core by what she sees-and questions her complicity. Ruth, a Black woman who played a role in the show, is thrilled to be part of it-until she discovers her performance is all too convincing. A visceral and truly immersive audio experience that tackles issues of race, privilege, and cultural blindness.

ABOUT AUDIBLE THEATER

Audible Theater makes outstanding performances and powerful storytelling available to millions of people all over the world. As part of this initiative, Audible has produced Girls & Boys with Carey Mulligan, The Half-Life of Marie Curie with Kate Mulgrew, Harry Clarke starring Billy Crudup, Billy Crystal's Have A Nice Day with Annette Bening and Kevin Kline, the revival of Aasif Mandvi's Sakina's Restaurant, and many others at the Minetta Lane Theatre in New York City. In May 2018, Audible announced that the Minetta Lane Theatre in Greenwich Village will serve as its creative home for live performances in New York. Audible hosts and produces a wide variety of live performances at the Minetta Lane including dramatic plays, comedic shows, engaging panel discussions, and more, with Audible members receiving exclusive access to discounted tickets and related audio content.

Audible was co-producer for the Broadway transfer of the Tony Award-nominated Latin History for Morons written by and starring John Leguizamo and for the Tony Award-nominated Sea Wall /A Life starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge. The initiative also saw the release of John Lithgow's Stories By Heart, Judith Light's All The Ways To Say I Love You, Sharon Washington's Feeding The Dragon, and more. Since June 2017, Audible has commissioned 40 theater playwrights to receive support from its $5 million Emerging Playwrights Fund dedicated to developing innovative English-language works from around the globe. The $5 million fund enables the creation of original plays driven by language and voice, keeping with Audible's core commitment to elevating listening experiences through powerful performances and extraordinary vocal storytelling.

Audible Theater's health and safety protocols are aligned with the rest of the New York theater community to keep cast, crew, and audience members safe. In order to safeguard the health of the entire community, Audible Theater will require proof of COVID-19 vaccinations for all employees and audiences at the theater moving forward. The audience policy requires complete COVID-19 vaccinations before the date of attendance, which is defined as fourteen days following a final dose of the Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Moderna, or Astra-Zeneca vaccine. Audible Theater will accept proof at the Minetta Lane Theatre via the Excelsior Pass, the NYC Covid Safe Pass for Android and iOS, a copy or photo of a CDC vaccination card, and/or a copy or photo of an official immunization record from outside the United States. Guests under the age of 12 or those with medical documentation who are approved for a reasonable accommodation due to a medical condition that prohibits them from receiving a COVID-19 vaccine should contact the box office for more information. Audible Theater will additionally require mask-wearing indoors at their theater for all audience members and staff until further notice. For more specific information, please visit www.audible.com/ep/theater.