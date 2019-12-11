Auction Winner Returns GREASE Jacket To Olivia Newton-John

According to Page Six, the winner of a recent auction of Olivia Newton-John's iconic leather jacket from Grease has returned the item to her.

The man, a doctor and medical technology entrepreneur who describes himself as the actress and singer's number one fan, bid a shocking $243,000 dollars for the jacket at a charity auction in November.

"This jacket belongs to you and the collective soul of those who love you, those for whom you are the soundtrack of their lives. It should not sit in a billionaire's closet for country club bragging rights," said the man of returning the jacket to his idol.

"This is the most beautiful present, but mainly it's your heart that I'm grateful for," Newton-John said of the sweet gesture. She explained that it "always her dream" to display the piece of Hollywood history at the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Research and Wellness Centre in Australia.

The auction fetched $2.4 million for the Centre, which Newton-John founded after her third breast cancer diagnosis.





