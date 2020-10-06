Atlantic Theater Company Announces The Fall Reunion Reading Series

The series, which launches October 22nd, will include broadcasts of Dominique Morisseau's SKELETON CREW and Rajiv Joseph's GUARDS AT THE TAJ.

Atlantic Theater Company has announced its Fall Reunion Reading Series, a free virtual reading series of plays that had their World Premieres at Atlantic Theater Company. The series, which launches October 22nd, will include broadcasts of AUDELCO Award winner Skeleton Crew by MacArthur Genius Grant recipient Dominique Morisseau, and Lortel and Obie Award winner Guards at the Taj by Pulitzer Prize finalist Rajiv Joseph. Tickets to the readings, which will be broadcast via Atlantic Theater Company's YouTube channel, are free and available to reserve here, with a suggested donation of $25 per viewer.

The Fall Reunion Reading Series launches with a reading of Skeleton Crew, directed by Tony Award winner and original director Ruben Santiago-Hudson and featuring original cast members Jason Dirden, Wendell B. Franklin, Nikiya Mathis, and Adesola Osakulumi, along with new cast member Caroline Clay. Skeleton Crew will broadcast on Thursday, October 22nd at 7PM, Friday, October 23rd at 7PM and Saturday, October 24th at 2PM and 7PM. All broadcasts are listed in Eastern Time and will run approximately 100 minutes with a brief intermission.

Directed by Tony Award nominee and original director Amy Morton, the virtual reading of Guards at the Taj will reunite Tony Award nominees Omar Metwally and Arian Moayed in their original Obie Award-winning roles and will broadcast on Thursday, November 5th at 7PM, Friday, November 6th at 7PM, and Saturday, November 7th at 2PM and 7PM. All broadcasts are listed in Eastern Time and will run approximately 80 minutes without an intermission.

Following each weekend of performances, Atlantic Theater Company will present Live with Atlantic: Remix, a free creative conversation about the artistic process of each play. On Sunday, October 25th at 4PM, two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage will interview Dominique Morisseau about Skeleton Crew and her celebrated body of work. On Sunday, November 8th at 3PM, Rajiv Joseph and Amy Morton will interview each other about collaborating on Guards at the Taj, their artistic processes and careers. All live broadcasts are listed in Eastern Time and will run 60 minutes.

Skeleton Crew made its World Premiere during the Atlantic Theater Company 2015-2016 Season at Stage 2 and transferred later that season to the Linda Gross Theater. In Dominique Morisseau's third play in her Detroit trilogy, a makeshift family of workers at the last exporting auto plant in the city navigate the possibility of foreclosure. Power dynamics shift, and they are pushed to the limits of survival. When the line between blue collar and white collar gets blurred, how far over the lines are they willing to step? Skeleton Crew will feature choreography by Adesola Osakulumi, video editing by Jaime Vallés, original music & sound design by Robert Kaplowitz, original songs by Jimmy "J. Keys" Keys, and original video content by Nicholas Hussong. Kat West serves as stage manager.

Guards at the Taj, which made its World Premiere during the Atlantic Theater Company 2014-2015 Season, won the Obie Award for Best New American Play and the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Play. In 1648 India, two Imperial Guards watch from their post as the sun rises for the first time on the newly-completed Taj Mahal - an event that shakes their respective worlds. When they are ordered to perform an unthinkable task, the aftermath forces them to question the concept of friendship, beauty and duty, and changes them forever. Guards at the Taj will feature video editing by Jaime Vallés and Kat West serves as stage manager

