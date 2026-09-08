Asian Cultural Council to Open 2027 Grant and Fellowship Applications

The Asian Cultural Council (ACC) has announced the launch of its 2027 global funding cycle. Applications will be accepted online from October 1 through November 10, 2026.

For over 60 years, ACC has supported process-driven work, cultural immersion, and relationship-building between the U.S. and Asia, as well as within Asia.

"Our fellowship and grant opportunities offer essential support for artists, scholars, arts professionals, and organizations to deeply engage with a culture different from their own," said Judy Kim, Executive Director of ACC. “And the impact extends far beyond just the fellowship itself. These experiences open up new ways of seeing the world, shaping perspectives and deepening understanding across cultures.”

2027 Funding Opportunities

ACC offers four (4) distinct grant categories tailored to individual creatives, researchers, students, and institutions:

New York Fellowship: An immersive six-month residency program designed for International Artists and cultural professionals to engage deeply with the vibrant arts ecosystem of New York City and the wider United States.

Individual Fellowship: A highly flexible program offering variable duration, budgets, and locations for artists and scholars pursuing self-directed cultural exploration and research.

Graduate Fellowship: Provides vital living stipends for exceptional students from eligible Asian countries and regions who have been admitted to graduate degree programs within the U.S.

Organization Grant: Financial support for non-profit organizations executing projects that facilitate deeper cultural research, peer collaboration, or expanded access to regional artistic communities.

Key Dates & Eligibility

Application Period: October 1 – November 10, 2026

Focus Area: Cultural exchange between the U.S. and Asia, or intra-Asia travel.

Guidelines & Applying: Full eligibility details, eligible disciplines, and application portals are available here.

About The Asian Cultural Council (ACC)

The Asian Cultural Council (ACC) is a grant-giving and grant-seeking global nonprofit organization founded and headquartered in New York City that fosters cultural exchange between the U.S. and Asia, and within Asia. ACC provides artists, scholars, arts professionals, and organizations opportunities to engage in cultural exchange activities by offering grants and fellowships during an annual application period. Compared to other grant-giving organizations that fund production-focused activities, ACC's grant opportunities allow grantees to fully and freely immerse themselves in a culture other than their own to advance international dialogue, understanding, and respect. Since its founding in 1963, ACC has awarded over $100 million to support approximately 6,000 fellowship exchanges across 16 disciplines to grantees from 26 countries and regions. For more information, please visit https://www.asianculturalcouncil.org.

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