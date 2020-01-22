Ashley Park, Jason Tam, and More Will Sing Songs By KPOP Composer Helen Park at Feinstein's/54 Below
Feinstein's/54 Below will present KPOP the music of KPOP composer Helen Park In Concert on January 29th at 9:30-pm.
Winner of the Lucille Lortel and Richard Rodgers Awards, and three-time Drama Desk-nominee, composer-lyricist Helen Park will share some of her newest tunes, as well as songs from her acclaimed Broadway-bound show KPOP, and other projects. The show will feature songs that are unapologetically K-pop and bilingual, in a blend of electronic and acoustic music.
There will be special guest appearances from Broadway actors Ashley Park (Mean Girls - Tony Award nomination, KPOP), Jason Tam (If/Then, Be More Chill), Joomin Hwang (The Prom), Janet Krupin (Bring It On, If/Then), Julia Abueva (KPOP), Toren Nakamura, John Yi (Soft Power, KPOP, Cinderella 1st National Tour), Jiho Kang (KPOP), Remy Zaken (Spring Awakening), Nick Cartell (Les Misérables), and Jonathan Shew (Bandstand). Music direction will be by Sujin Kim-Ramsey.
Korean-American composer and music producer Helen Park's music has been described as "perversely addictive" (New York Times) and "infectious" (Hollywood Reporter). Park is the first Asian composer or lyricist to win a Lucille Lortel Award and Three-time Drama Dest Nominated. Her recent work include KPOP, her Broadway-bound musical for which she wrote music and lyrics. The show's Off-Broadway run at Ars Nova enjoyed a sold-out, extended run and was the most nominated show of the 2017-2018 season. Currently, Park is writing songs for the upcoming Netflix animated musical feature Over the Moon directed by Academy Award winner Glen Keane, slated for a Fall 2020 global release.
For more information visit 54Below.com/Feinsteins.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Sing for us, our angel of music! Abby Seim, who studies musical theatre at Viterbo University, recently took to the stage to perform a song from Broad... (read more)
Desi Oakley Steps In For Act 2 as Jenna In WAITRESS London Following Lucie Jones' Return
After making her West End debut as Jenna in Waitress Desi Oakley again took to the West End stage last night in the lead role after Lucie Jones was un... (read more)
Oh, What a Beautiful Broadway Run- OKLAHOMA! Cast Reflects on Final Performance
In 1943, a brand new musical from new composing team Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein astounded the world and changed Broadway forever. In 2019, ... (read more)
Video: Rob McClure Shares a First Peek at MRS. DOUBTFIRE
Everyone's favorite nanny is on her way to Broadway in Mrs. Doubtfire!... (read more)
Breaking: Andy Karl, Orfeh, Gavin Lee, Brooks Ashmanskas, and More Join MCP's JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
The complete cast has been announced for Manhattan Concert Productions' 50th Anniversary Celebration of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat a... (read more)
Josh Gad, Leslie Odom, Jr., and More Will Voice Characters on CENTRAL PARK, New Series From Apple TV+
Apple TV+ has announced a new animated musical comedy, called Central Park, which will include the voices of some Broadway favorites!... (read more)