Ashley Park, Jason Tam, and More Will Sing Songs By KPOP Composer Helen Park at Feinstein's/54 Below

Feinstein's/54 Below will present KPOP the music of KPOP composer Helen Park In Concert on January 29th at 9:30-pm.

Winner of the Lucille Lortel and Richard Rodgers Awards, and three-time Drama Desk-nominee, composer-lyricist Helen Park will share some of her newest tunes, as well as songs from her acclaimed Broadway-bound show KPOP, and other projects. The show will feature songs that are unapologetically K-pop and bilingual, in a blend of electronic and acoustic music.

There will be special guest appearances from Broadway actors Ashley Park (Mean Girls - Tony Award nomination, KPOP), Jason Tam (If/Then, Be More Chill), Joomin Hwang (The Prom), Janet Krupin (Bring It On, If/Then), Julia Abueva (KPOP), Toren Nakamura, John Yi (Soft Power, KPOP, Cinderella 1st National Tour), Jiho Kang (KPOP), Remy Zaken (Spring Awakening), Nick Cartell (Les Misérables), and Jonathan Shew (Bandstand). Music direction will be by Sujin Kim-Ramsey.

Korean-American composer and music producer Helen Park's music has been described as "perversely addictive" (New York Times) and "infectious" (Hollywood Reporter). Park is the first Asian composer or lyricist to win a Lucille Lortel Award and Three-time Drama Dest Nominated. Her recent work include KPOP, her Broadway-bound musical for which she wrote music and lyrics. The show's Off-Broadway run at Ars Nova enjoyed a sold-out, extended run and was the most nominated show of the 2017-2018 season. Currently, Park is writing songs for the upcoming Netflix animated musical feature Over the Moon directed by Academy Award winner Glen Keane, slated for a Fall 2020 global release.

For more information visit 54Below.com/Feinsteins.





