As Governor Cuomo Expands Arts Reopening, Actors' Equity Calls on State to Prioritize Vaccines for Arts Workers

Actors' Equity Association released the following statement in response to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announcing that venues, including theaters, would open up to 33% capacity for indoor performances in April.

"As he wisely did when reopening restaurants, we hope that Governor Cuomo will again put workers first and prioritize getting members of the arts sector vaccinated," said Mary McColl, executive director of Actors' Equity Association. "Much like workers in the restaurant industry, our members lack the ability to socially distance throughout their entire workdays, making vaccines critical for maintaining a safe workplace. We look forward to continuing to work with the state on reopening the live arts in a way that protects workers, as well as the audience."

Background: Eater.com reported in February that "Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced today that NYC can allow restaurant workers to be included in current vaccine-eligible groups, namely Phase 1b."