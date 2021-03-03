Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
NYC Updates
Click Here for More Articles on NYC Updates

As Governor Cuomo Expands Arts Reopening, Actors' Equity Calls on State to Prioritize Vaccines for Arts Workers

'As he wisely did when reopening restaurants, we hope that Governor Cuomo will again put workers first and prioritize getting members of the arts sector vaccinated.'

Mar. 3, 2021  
As Governor Cuomo Expands Arts Reopening, Actors' Equity Calls on State to Prioritize Vaccines for Arts Workers

Actors' Equity Association released the following statement in response to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announcing that venues, including theaters, would open up to 33% capacity for indoor performances in April.

"As he wisely did when reopening restaurants, we hope that Governor Cuomo will again put workers first and prioritize getting members of the arts sector vaccinated," said Mary McColl, executive director of Actors' Equity Association. "Much like workers in the restaurant industry, our members lack the ability to socially distance throughout their entire workdays, making vaccines critical for maintaining a safe workplace. We look forward to continuing to work with the state on reopening the live arts in a way that protects workers, as well as the audience."

Background: Eater.com reported in February that "Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced today that NYC can allow restaurant workers to be included in current vaccine-eligible groups, namely Phase 1b."


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Triple Threat T-Shirt
Adrienne Walker: 32 Bar Cut Crop Top
Point Me Toward The Stage Onsie

Related Articles
Select Broadway Theaters Will Re-Open in April as Part of NY PopsUp Photo

Select Broadway Theaters Will Re-Open in April as Part of NY PopsUp

Beginning April 2, Event, Arts and Entertainment Venues in New York Can Reopen at 33% Capa Photo

Beginning April 2, Event, Arts and Entertainment Venues in New York Can Reopen at 33% Capacity

The Joyce Theater Announces Spring 2021 Digital Season Photo

The Joyce Theater Announces Spring 2021 Digital Season

The Rockwell Group and TAIT Partner to Create Pop-Up Theaters Photo

The Rockwell Group and TAIT Partner to Create Pop-Up Theaters


More Hot Stories For You