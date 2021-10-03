Arts On Site Announces A Night Of Dance Curated By Serena Wolman

Arts on Site announces October performances, featuring dance, music, and film in the heart of the East Village at Studio 3R, 12 St. Mark's Place, NYC. Tickets are $20-$30 and can be purchased online at artsonsite.ticketleap.com/studio-3r.

A Night of Dance curated by Serena Wolman wil be presented Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm and Friday, October 15, 2021 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm.

Serena Wolman is a freelance artist based in New York City. After completing her time in the Steps On Broadway Conservatory, she began to create works and curate shows in New York City. Since Summer 2018, Serena has been working with the non profit Ballet and Beyond NYC where each summer she co- creates an original musical with children who don't have access to dance and musical training. More recently, Serena curated a show titled "Kiss My Face"; a show dedicated to raising money for art and education based non profits in New York as well as cultivating a strong sense of community and connection through the arts. Serena is currently enrolled in NYU at the Steinhardt school receiving her undergraduate degree in Education.

Arts On Site is enforcing COVID-19 restrictions. Each performance is located in Arts on Site's large space, Studio 3R, with an air filter. The stage is set up in a proscenium style with a clear division between the artist and the audience. Seating is limited and the front row of seating is set at least 10 feet from the stage.

For more information, visit artsonsite.org.