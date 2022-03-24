Art At A Time Like This Presents Ukraine Artists Under Siege

Art at a Time Like This will present 6 artists who are currently making work in Ukraine, brought to our platform by the Izolyatsia Foundation, based in Kiev. While hunkered down in an underground shelter, these curators were able to solicit works from artists caught in the war and share their visual accounts with our audience. The six artists include conceptual artists Alevtina Kakhidze and Anton Karyuk, painter Kateryna Lysovenko, filmmaker Dana Kavelina, graphic artist Oleksa Mann and Sergey Zakharov aka Banksy of Donetsk.

"The rotting underbelly of any war is dehumanization," Catherina Lisovenko wrote on Facebook after a harrowing crossing at the Ukrainian border, as reported by the Los Angeles Review of Books on March 8th. "Before they came, they dehumanized us. They accuse Ukraine of Nazism while burning our people and our cities."

Even in the impossible conditions of a war zone, Ukrainian artists are making art, demonstrating in their own way the courageousness of this culture and people. As Russian troops press on around Ukraine, artists are among those on the front line with sculptors welding barriers of steel to ward of attackers and many more taking up arms and joining the soldiers. Even artists trapped in subways and shelters, even those fleeing Ukraine, are creating harrowing accounts that are unforgettable. It is ATLT's mission to provide a platform for artists and curators facing just these conditions, where it seems almost impossible to think about art.

IZOLYATSIA is a non-profit, non-governmental platform for cultural initiatives, founded in 2010, based in Kyiv. This foundation aims to effect systemic change in Ukrainian society through the agency of cultural projects. The foundation is developing an institutional environment, which promotes networking between cultural agents and creates the necessary conditions for the emergence of new players. IZOLYATSIA orientates its activity toward the new Ukrainian generation that is involved in the creative and cultural sectors.

We will be sending honorariums to these individual artists. Please consider donating to IZOLYATSIA which is directing all its activities towards humanitarian aid and support of Ukrainians in need.

Donate to IZOLYATSIA: PayPal account - info@izolyatsia.org