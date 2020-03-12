Ars Nova Suspends ORATORIO FOR LIVING THINGS; All Staff And Performers To Be Paid

Beginning today, March 12, Ars Nova will suspend performances of Heather Christian's Oratoriofor Living Things and close their offices at the Ars Nova Hub (511 W 54th Street) and Ars Nova at Greenwich House (27 Barrow Street) for 30 days.

This proactive measurement has been taken in response to the recent outbreak of COVID-19 in the Tri-State area. Ars Nova values the health and wellbeing of its audience, artists, and staff, and believes this suspension of performances is the best course of action for their community and stakeholders. Ars Nova is following the lead of city, state, and federal elected officials as well as the recommendations of the Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Ars Nova is hopeful that performances of Heather Christian's Oratorio for Living Things will resume at Ars Nova at Greenwich House in mid-April, pending the status of COVID-19. Performances had just begun on March 10 and the commissioned world premiere was scheduled to open on March 30.

Ars Nova is deeply committed to its core values, especially during difficult periods. Therefore all individuals who were scheduled to work on Ars Nova programming and operations-full and part-time staff, performers, house managers, ushers, bartenders, and custodial staff-including all involved with the production of Oratorio for Living Things, will continue to be paid even during this suspension of programming.

While ticket refunds are available, Ars Nova is hopeful that audiences will donate the cost of their ticket to help support artists and staff. More information can be found at arsnovanyc.com.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You