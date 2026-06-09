Interview: Chris Collins-Pasano of SPAMALOT at Ordway Center For The Performing Arts

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Before the Knights of the Round Table arrive at St. Paul's Ordway Center for the Performing Arts from June 10–14, 2026, I had the opportunity to chat with actor Chris Collins-Pisano, who plays the fearless (and hilariously over-the-top) Sir Lancelot in the national touring production of Monty Python's Spamalot. A lifelong fan of Monty Python, Collins-Pisano shared his favorite songs, memorable moments on stage, and what audiences can expect from this joy-filled musical comedy.

What do you enjoy most about your role in Spamalot?

I’ve been a fan of Monty Python’s Flying Circus and their films since middle school, so getting to tackle this outrageous style of humor and play some really ridiculous characters is a treat every night.

What is your favorite song in Spamalot?

It rotates all the time, but my current obsession is Brave Sir Robin. I’m also a sucker for All Alone. Who am I kidding, I love this score!

What is your favorite moment in Spamalot?

Oh man there are far, far too many to choose from. Getting to spring a new Knights of Ni improv on King Arthur is always a special moment in the show for me though. I also reeeeeeally love the last dance break in Knights of the Round Table…

What do you hope the audiences take away from seeing this production?

I think this show helps people leave the theater in a better place than when they came in. There’s so much joy in this show, and I think audiences see that reflected in how great of a time we’re having onstage!

Is this your first time in Minnesota? Any places you're hoping to check out while here?

I was in St. Paul back in 2018 on a tour of self, and I’m really looking forward to being back at the Ordway, and to get to re-explore the city!

Thank you Chris for your time! We look forward to having you here.

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

Photo courtesy of Chris Collins-Pasano