Review: BASURA at Alliance Theatre

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What happens when a community that has been forgotten by society discovers that the very things others throw away can be transformed into something extraordinary? That powerful question lies at the heart of BASURA, the stirring new world-premiere musical now playing through July 12th at Atlanta's Alliance Theatre. Inspired by the remarkable true story of Paraguay's Recycled Orchestra and based on the acclaimed documentary Landfill Harmonic, BASURA tells the story of young people living alongside a massive landfill who learn to build and play instruments from recycled materials and, in doing so, discover their own worth, purpose, and potential. Featuring music and lyrics by Gloria Estefan and Emily Estefan, a book by Karen Zacarías, and direction by Michael Greif, BASURA is a vibrant, uplifting new musical filled with heart, hope, and the transformative power of music.

One of the production's greatest strengths is Karen Zacarías' beautifully structured book. The story unfolds at a carefully measured pace, steadily building excitement and emotional investment while never losing sight of the very real people at its center. Zacarías captures the dignity, resilience, humor, and humanity of a community that many have overlooked. Throughout the evening, an important theme emerges: these families are viewed by the outside world much like the trash surrounding them; forgotten, discarded, and unseen. Yet BASURA continually reminds us that beauty, value, and possibility can exist where few think to look.

The score by Gloria and Emily Estefan is equally impressive. The mother-daughter songwriting team has crafted music that feels deeply connected to the Paraguayan setting while remaining broadly accessible to musical theatre audiences. The songs pulse with energy and rhythm, including a number of soaring ballads that provide some of the show's most emotionally resonant moments. The lyrics consistently feel honest and specific to the characters and situations they inhabit, enhancing rather than interrupting the narrative. Appropriately, considering the relationship of the two creators of the score, one of the musical's strongest throughlines is the relationship between a mother and daughter, a dynamic that serves as the emotional heartbeat of the piece.

Michael Greif's direction keeps the story moving fluidly while allowing its emotional moments the space they deserve. The production balances joy, humor, heartbreak, and inspiration without ever feeling manipulative. Patricia Delgado's choreography further energizes the storytelling, creating movement that feels authentic and rooted in both community and celebration.

Visually, BASURA is stunning. The scenic design by David Korins is beautifully conceived, anchored by the ever-present mountain of refuse that looms behind the action. It serves as a constant reminder of the harsh realities facing these families while also symbolizing the obstacles they must overcome. The contrast between the bleakness of the landfill and the beauty created through music becomes one of the production's most impactful motifs. Equally effective is Ben Stanton’s lighting design, which continuously shifts tone and atmosphere, guiding the audience through moments of playfulness, tragedy, and triumph.

The cast is exceptional across the board. At the center of the story is Nambi, portrayed with remarkable skill and maturity by Jaci Calderon. Her performance anchors the production from beginning to end. Possessing a soaring voice that effortlessly navigates the demanding score, she brings genuine emotional depth to every moment and a wisdom that feels well beyond her years. Her journey becomes the audience's journey, and she carries that responsibility beautifully.

As her mother, Mónica, Mandy Gonzalez delivers one of the evening's most emotionally rich performances. She captures the full spectrum of maternal emotions; fierce protection, frustration, pride, fear, sacrifice, and unconditional love. Every choice feels grounded in a mother's desire to protect her child and help her thrive in such a harsh environment.

Kevin Del Aguila is equally memorable as Mario, the teacher every student wishes they had. Patient, passionate, and driven by an unwavering belief in his students, Mario becomes a catalyst for change within the community. Del Aguila infuses the role with warmth and sincerity while avoiding sentimentality. His performance serves as a reminder of the profound impact one educator can have on young lives.

Among the supporting cast, Zack Calderon stands out as Nunu, creating a character who is sweet, quirky, lovable, and impossible not to root for. His considerable charm makes the audience immediately invested in his journey. Equally affecting is the storyline of Jose, played by Dario Alvarez, whose second-act trajectory leads to one of the evening's most heartbreaking moments.

It's almost unbelievable that this story is true. Yet knowing that Paraguay's Recycled Orchestra actually exists makes the musical's triumphs feel even more inspiring. BASURA is uplifting, entertaining, emotionally satisfying, and filled with memorable music and performances. It is the kind of new musical that leaves an audience feeling hopeful about the world and reminded of the extraordinary things people can accomplish when given the chance.

Simply put, BASURA is a wonderful new musical and a major achievement for the Alliance Theatre. One can only hope this world premiere is merely the beginning of a long life for the show. It deserves a future beyond Atlanta, and Broadway audiences would be fortunate to experience the joy, heart, and humanity on display here. It is a glorious new musical about the value of every human being and their potential for beauty, purpose, and greatness as well as the power music has to heal, unite, and transform lives.

BASURA, presented by Alliance Theatre, runs through July 12, 2026. Performances take place on the Coca-Cola Stage at the Alliance Theatre, located in the Woodruff Arts Center, Memorial Arts Building, 1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309. For tickets and more information, visit www.alliancetheatre.org/basura or contact the Alliance Theatre Box Office at 404-733-4600.

All Photos by Greg Mooney

Lead Photo: Kevin Del Aguila, Jaci Calderon, and the cast of the world premiere musical, BASURA

Top Photo: Kevin Del Aguila, Jaci Calderon, Zack Calderon, and the cast of the world premiere musical, BASURA

Mid-Photo 1: Mandy Gonzalez and Jaci Calderon in the world premiere musical, BASURA.

Mid-Photo 2: Nathan Diaz, Zack Calderon, and Dario Alvarez in the world premiere musical, BASURA.

Mid-Photo 3: Jaci Calderon, Nathan Diaz, Michelle Zink-Muñoz,Isabel Conzalez, and the cast of the world premiere musical, BASURA

Bottom Photo: Kevin Del Aguila, Isabel Conzalez, and the cast ofthe world premiere musical, BASURA

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