Arianna Rosario Takes Over Our Instagram Today!

Arianna Rosario is taking over our Instagram today, August 22 to take our followers behind the scenes at The Muny's production of On Your Feet, the fourth show of the theatre's 103rd season.

Follow along on @officialbroadwayworld!

On Your Feet! runs August 21 - 27, 2021

Joining Arianna Rosario (Gloria), Omar Lopez-Cepero (Emilio), Natascia Diaz (Gloria Fajardo), Alma Cuervo (Consuelo) and Lee Zarrett (Phil) are Isabella Iannelli (Little Gloria) and Jordan Vergara (Nayib/Young Emilio/Jeremy).

A conga-worthy ensemble completes this cast, including Karmine Alers, Ryan Alvarado, Dhanny Burgos (Emilio Standby) Alexander Cruz (Swing), Tami Dahbura, Gina de Pool, Ruben Flores, Henry Julián Gendron, Stephanie Gomérez, Rebecca Kritzer, Tomás Matos, Natalia Nieves-Melchor, Marina Pires (Gloria Standby), Matthew Rivera, Cristina Sastre, Sarah Sigman (Swing), Martín Solá, Alora Tonielle and Julien Valme. The company will also be joined by the Muny Kid and Teen youth ensemble.

On Your Feet! is directed by Maggie Burrows and choreographed by William Carlos Angulo with music direction by Lon Hoyt.

Tickets can be purchased in person at the box office, online at muny.org or by phone by calling (314) 361-1900 ext. 1550.

Arianna is excited to be making her Muny debut opposite her real-life husband, Omar. Broadway/tour: Cats (Sillabub, revival, Neil Simon Theatre), On Your Feet!; Cinderella, West Side Story. Regional: Evita (Eva Perón, Bay Street Theater), In the Heights (Carla, Kennedy Center), Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story (Maria Elena, Ogunquit Playhouse), West Side Story (Anita, Opera North). New York/workshop: Love Life (New York City Center Encores!), Hadestown (New 42). TV/Film: West Side Story (directed by Steven Spielberg), Devotion (directed by J. D. Dillard), The Waltons: Homecoming (directed by Lev. L Spiro), Fosse/Verdon (FX) and Queen Sugar (OWN). #quesiga @ariannarosario ariannarosario.com