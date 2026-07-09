AMERICAN HORROR STORY Sets Season 13 Release This September

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The highly anticipated thirteenth season of FX’s “American Horror Story," the fan-favorite anthology series from Ryan Murphy, will officially premiere Thursday, September 24 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on FX and Hulu. Season 13 is set to be celebrated at San Diego Comic-Con later this month, with the AHS-themed “13 Flavors” activation. Learn more about it here.

“13 Flavors” will feature four AHS-themed ice cream trucks serving fans during SDCC, which begins Thursday, July 23. Each truck will serve up a total of 12 different flavors, each inspired by a different installment. Fans will also get the chance to see a few iconic “AHS” characters, including Rubber Man (“Murder House”), Twisty the Clown (“Freak Show”), the Witch (“Coven”) and more. On Saturday evening, fans will be invited to a secret location to experience the 13th Scoop. In addition, “American Horror Story: 13” will showcase teaser art covering one side of the Hilton San Diego Bayfront.

American Horror Story is an anthology horror series from Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, with each season taking place in a different location and time period. Various installments feature a creepy murder house, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel and the apocalypse itself. The global phenomenon has garnered more than 100 Emmy nominations since its launch in 2011, and has been streamed more than 700 million hours across the globe.

The new 13th installment brings together an all-star cast, many of whom are returning to the franchise, including Tony Award winners Sarah Paulson and Jessica Lange, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe, and Leslie Grossman. Confirmed newcomers include Wicked star Ariana Grande and Love Story's Paul Anthony Kelly, among others.

Many Broadway alums have appeared in the show since its debut in 2011, including Sarah Paulson, Lily Rabe, Denis O'Hare, Zachary Quinto, Cheyenne Jackson, and more. All previous installments of the series are now streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S. and on Disney+ internationally.

Murphy, Falchuk, Ned Martel, Charlie Carver, Eric Kovtun, Nissa Diederich, Scott Robertson, Tanase Popa, Crystle Roberson Dorsey, Jennifer Salt and Tim Minear serve as executive producers. The series is produced by 20th Television.

Photo credit: Frank Ockenfels/FX

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