Ariana DeBose, Savion Glover, Sergio Trujillo and More to be Featured in New Dance Series SHARE THE FLOOR

Broadway On Demand is presenting a new, completely free, dance and social movement series, Share the Floor, created by Christopher Gattelli with Phil LaDuca and hosted by Vasthy Mompoint, launching this International Dance Day, tomorrow, Thursday, April 29, 2021.

Share the Floor, conceived and created by Gattelli to showcase BIPOC choreographers and those from underrepresented populations in the dance world, is a free online program which provides both dance instruction and offers up-close-and-personal interviews with some of the brightest dancers, choreographers, and dance instructors working on Broadway and in the global entertainment industry. Each one-hour program begins with an interview with that day's guest artist, followed by a live dance class led by that artist, and culminates in a short Q&A. Throughout each episode, participants will hear stories from the guest artist about their journey with the hope of passing along their knowledge in a personal way and inspiring through positive encouragement and mentorship. Classes will cover a range of abilities and styles.

"The need to have a more diverse representation and equity in all fields, not just in our Broadway community, but globally, is not only demanded but long overdue," said Gattelli. "My hope is that Share the Floor is something not just for the current moment but is a program that will continue educating and providing an outlet for artists to create. I hope that you will join us in our effort to bridge the gap and make the dream of diversity and equality, a universal reality."

"Share the Floor was created to share life experiences as well as to pass on life and dance lessons," added Mompoint.

LaDuca said, "I believe in not only giving back to this great community of dance, but I also feel obligated to pass the baton to future generations - sharing all the knowledge that was gifted to me by the greats who have helped me achieve my goals and dreams."

Share the Floor takes place every Thursday at 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT only on Broadway On Demand. Following each live class, Share the Floor will be available for viewing on demand.

The inaugural episode of Share the Floor features Richard Riaz Yoder (Hello, Dolly!: Shuffle Along...; On the Twentieth Century) and continues, weekly, with dance luminaries such as Ariana DeBose, Savion Glover, Francesca Harper, Sasha Hutchings, Bill T. Jones, Sergio Trujillo, and more. Additional guest artists will be announced as the program continues.

The Share the Floor creative team includes Christopher Gattelli (Conceiver, Creator and Producer), Vasthy Mompoint (Producer, Creative Advisor and Host), Phil LaDuca (Producer and Creative Advisor), Mason Granger (Producer and Technical Director), Jane Abramson (Producer), Roberto Araujo (Associate Producer and Broadcast Director), and Richard Riaz Yoder (Associate Producer, Social Media Director and 1st Guest Artist).

Open Jar Studios provides studio space to Share the Floor as part of their Broadway Inclusion Project which devotes 500 hours of studio space per year to BIPOC and underrepresented individuals. openjarstudios.com/broadway-inclusion