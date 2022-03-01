Ariana DeBose to Star as 'Calypso' in Marvel's KRAVEN THE HUNTER

Ariana DeBose has joined the cast of Sony Marvel's upcoming film, Kraven the Hunter.

Deadline has revealed that DeBose will play "Calyspo" in the new feature, alongside Aaron Taylor Johnson in the title role. J.C. Chandor is attached to direct the picture with a screenplay by Art Marcum & Matt Holloway and Richard Wenk. Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach will produce. Kraven the Hunter is set to be released on January 23, 2023.

The character of "Calypso" is described as a magic potion-using "voodoo priestess" who is the partner and lover of Kraven. The character initially appeared in the Spider-Man comics in the 1980s is an enemy to Spider-Man.

Ariana DeBose was most recently seen as Anita in Steven Spielberg's acclaimed film adaption of West Side Story. The performance has earned her a Golden Globe and SAG Award. She is also nominated for an Academy Award.

DeBose was also seen in The Prom on Netfilx and in Apple's musical series Schmigadoon! She was also seen on Broadway in Hamilton, Summer: the Donna Summer Musical, A Bronx Musical, Pippin, Motown, and Bring It On.