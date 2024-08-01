Ariana DeBose, Rachel Brosnahan, & More Join Cast of Shakespeare Film LEAR REX

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A plethora of new names have joined the upcoming film adaptation of Shakespeare's King Lear, including a number that will be familiar to Broadway audiences, such as Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose and Emmy winner Rachel Brosnahan.

Deadline reports that DeBose will play Cordelia in the film, with Brosnahan tackling the role of Regan. Other new cast members include Academy Award nominee Lakeith Stanfield (Edmund), Emmy Award winner Peter Dinklage (The Fool), Chris Messina (Cornwall), Ted Levine (Kent), Danny Huston (Albany), Matthew Jacobs (Gloucester), Rhys Coiro (Oswald) and Stephen Dorff (Poor Tom).

Titled Lear Rex, they all join previously announced Al Pacino (King Lear) and Jessica Chastain (Goneril).

According to Deadline, "the film follows an aging King who divides his land between his three daughters to prevent future conflict. But he rejects the young daughter who loves him and places his trust in her malevolent sisters, who strip him of his power and condemn him to a wretched wasteland of horror and insanity."

The film is written and directed by Bernard Rose, who said in a statement, “It is enormously exciting to get the opportunity to work with this extraordinary cast that Al, Barry and Sharon have put together to tackle this radical, but accessible adaptation of Shakespeare’s greatest play.”

Production is set to begin in Los Angeles this month.

Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions and Bruce Glikas