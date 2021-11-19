Ariana DeBose, Kristin Chenoweth & More Announced for Disney Holiday Specials

It's beginning to look a lot like the holidays on ABC and throughout Disney Parks. Derek Hough, Julianne Hough and Ariana DeBose will serve as hosts for "The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration," Sunday, November 28 (7:00-9:00 p.m. EST/PST).

Julianne Hough and Ariana DeBose will perform a medley of "We Need a Little Christmas," "Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer" and "Holiday". Kristin Chenoweth will perform a mash-up of "(Everyone's Waitin' For) The Man with the Bag" and "Jingle Bell Rock". Darren Criss is set to perform a "Happy Holidays / The Holiday Season" medley. Sebastián Yatra will sing "Dos Oruguitas" from Walt Disney Animation Studios' Encanto and "We Wish You a Merry Christmas".

The special will also feature performances from Gwen Stefani, Jimmie Allen, NEEDTOBREATHE, Brett Eldredge, Norah Jones, and AFTR PRTY.

Derek and Julianne will return to host the "Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade," SATURDAY, DEC. 25 (10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. EST/PST) from Walt Disney World Resort, alongside Freeform's Trevor Jackson ("grown-ish") and Sherry Cola ("Good Trouble") from the Disneyland Resort, for the return of the beloved tradition of the Christmas morning parade.

The Houghs will also perform "Santa Claus is Comin' to Town". Kristin Chenoweth will sing "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" and Darren Criss will perform "Christmas Dance".

Both holiday specials will sparkle with holiday cheer, offering heartwarming moments and exclusive sneak peeks at what's new around The Walt Disney Company. Viewers can look forward to a sneak peek at Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, opening March 1, 2022, at Walt Disney World Resort; a trip on board the all-new Disney Wish from Disney Cruise Line; and special looks at Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Encanto" and Steven Spielberg's new film "West Side Story." As part of The World's Most Magical Celebration, commemorating 50 years of Walt Disney World Resort, every touch of holiday magic will be an extra special, EARidescent treat.