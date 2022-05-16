Ariana DeBose Joins Chris Pine's POOLMAN Film

Ariana DeBose has joined the cast of Chris Pine's Poolman.

Variety reports that DeBose will join Jennifer Jason Leigh, Annette Benning, and Danny DeVito in Chris Pine's directorial debut. Production on the film is scheduled to begin in June.

While plot details on the new film are mostly currently under wraps, it has been described as a "moving tribute to Los Angeles," inspired by films like La La Land, The Long Goodbye, and The Big Lebowski.

Ariana DeBose recently made history as the first openly queer woman of color to win an Academy Award for her performance as Anita in Steven Spielberg's new film adaption of West Side Story. She is slated to host the 75th Annual Tony Awards from the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 12, 2022

In addition to the Oscar, DeBose recently won a BAFTA Award, Critics Choice Award, SAG Award, Golden Globe Award for her performance in West Side Story. She has previously been seen as Alyssa Green in Ryan Murphy's film adaption of The Prom on Netfilx and in Apple's musical series Schmigadoon! DeBose received a Tony Award nomination in 2018 for her performance in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.

DeBose was also seen on Broadway in Hamilton, Pippin, A Bronx Musical, Motown, and Bring It On. DeBose's other television credits include So You Think You Can Dance, Blue Bloods, and The Breaks.