Applications Now Being Accepted For Corrieri Literary Prize At Two NYC Drama Schools

Applications are being accepted from October 1, 2019 until February 29, 2020 for the Corrieri Literary Prize, a scholarship fund to be awarded to actors, playwrights and screenwriters at two institutions: Manhattan's Barrow Group Theater Company and School and Brooklyn's Terry Knickerbocker Studio. The grants, valued at $1,500 each, will help fund writing classes to be selected at the student's discretion at both schools.



The awards were established in 2019 by Claudia Corrieri, who is herself an actor/singer-songwriter, to encourage emerging writers to grow and challenge themselves. The grants do not favor any performance discipline or genre. At Barrow Group Theater Company and School, where diverse classes are offered, students may enroll in classes in playwriting, screenwriting, writing for TV and writing for actors. At Terry Knickerbocker Studio, the funds may be used for any classes including (but not limited to) solo show writing, acting and speech.



Applications must include: 5-10 pages of a short story, the first 1-2 scenes from a play or the first 1-2 scenes from a film, together with an overview/outline of the full work being submitted and a short bio. Entries will judged by Ms. Corrieri alone. Winners will be announced on April 15, 2020.



The Barrow Group Theater Company and School is located at 312 W 36th Street (3rd floor), Manhattan. The Terry Knickerbocker Studio is located at 68 34th Street in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.



Claudia Corrieri is author/performer of "Chiara The Musical," a solo show which debuted April 24, 2019 at Joe's Pub with piano accompaniment and harmonisation by Obie-winner Jonathan Hart Makawaia. She plays the leading role of Claire in the indie film "Call of the Klondike" (2011), in which director Alice Evans re-imagines William A. Wellman's 1935 film adaptation of Jack London's "Call of the Wild." The part was originally played by Loretta Young.



Ms. Corrieri is an alumna of University of the Arts London, Central Saint Martins and Chelsea College of Art (Foundation & B.A.). She trained in the U.S. at New York University's Gallatin School of Individualized Study and is presently finishing her thesis.



She is also an art writer who has contributed to Arts Review (UK) and written the exhibition catalog for Tom Lovelace's "Disruptions in Landscape Photography" (Galleri Image, Denmark 2011).



For info on applying for the scholarship at The Barrow Group Theater Company and School, go to: https://www.barrowgroup.org/acting-school/resources/corrieri-literary-prize.



For info on applying for the scholarship at Terry Knickerbocker Studio, go to: https://terryknickerbockerstudio.com/press/terry-knickerbocker-studio-announces-2nd-corrieri-literary-prize/





