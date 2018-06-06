Apple Orders Sara Bareilles Musical Dramedy Series LITTLE VOICE

According to TV Live, Apple has given a straight-to-series, 10-episode order to the half-hour dramedy Little Voice, featuring original music Sara Bareilles.

The series is being executive-produced by J.J. Abrams, and described as "a love letter to the diverse musicality of New York" and an exploration of "the universal journey of finding your authentic voice in your early 20s." Feature scribe Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam, Stepmom) will write and direct the first episode. She will also serve as showrunner.

Since her 2007 debut, Little Voice, which reached #1 in 22 countries around the world, the Eureka, CA native has gone on to release a New York Times best-selling book, Sounds Like Me - My Life (so far) in Song, and five studio albums, including her most recent, What's Inside: Songs from Waitress. For Waitress, she received a Tony Award nomination for Best Original Score, Drama Desk Award nominations for Outstanding Music and Outstanding Lyrics, an Outer Critics Circle Award nomination for Outstanding New Score, and a Grammy Award nomination for Best Musical Theater Album. Most recently, Bareilles wrote the original song "If I Dare" featured in FOX Searchlight's 2017 movie, Battle of the Sexes.

In addition to receiving a Tony nomination for writing the music and lyrics for the smash musical adaptation of WAITRESS, Bareilles also made her on-stage Broadway debut in the show's lead role of Jenna, replacing original star Jessie Meuller, and wrapped up an encore run with the show earlier this spring. She is also part of the writing team for this season's SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS, and recently starred as Mary Magdalene in NBC's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR LIVE IN CONCERT.

Click here to read the full article!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Related Articles