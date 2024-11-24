Apocalyptic Artists Ensemble's AS YOU LIKE IT Receives Funding Through NYC Women's Fund

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As You Like It, a new miniseries adaptation of Shakespeare's comedy produced by Apocalyptic Artists Ensemble, is one of 72 projects to receive funding through the NYC Women's Fund for Media, Music and Theatre, a groundbreaking initiative from The City of New York Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) that has targeted the underrepresentation and equity challenges that women have historically faced in the media and entertainment industries.

First announced in 2018 as a $5 million investment by the City of NY, the fund has expanded twice, in 2022 and 2023, for a grand total investment of $10 million. It has since provided finishing funds to a total of 415 women-led projects (72 in 2024, 97 in 2023, 89 in 2022, 94 in 2020, and 63 in 2019). The fund, which is administered by New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA), supports projects by, for or about women, in order to help facilitate a more equal Playing Field within the creative industries.

The full lists of categories, awarded projects, and industry panelists who made the selections can be found at nyc.gov/nycwomensfund.

Adapted and directed by Kea Trevett, produced by Brynne McManimie, and featuring performances by an ensemble cast including Janice Amaya, Damian Thompson, and Tom Nelis, this new adaptation of Shakespeare's most subversive romantic comedy will premiere in NYC schools in Fall of 2025, as part of Apocalyptic Artists Ensemble's initiative to bring free practical theater workshops and professional productions of classic plays to the students of New York City. Learn more about the company at www.apocalypticartists.com.

The 72 grants were awarded $1.3 million total across various artistic categories: General Music: 12 projects, each receiving up to $20,000; Theatre Productions: 14 projects, each receiving up to $50,000; Classical/Jazz/Experimental Music: 9 projects, each receiving up to $20,000; Fiction Shorts: 15 projects, each receiving up to $25,000; Documentary Features: 9 projects, each receiving up to $50,000; Documentary Shorts: 4 projects, each receiving up to $25,000; Documentary Webisodes/Webseries: 3 projects, each receiving up to $20,000; Fiction Webisodes/Webseries: 3 projects, each receiving up to $20,000; and Fiction Features: 3 projects, each receiving up to $50,000.

A panel of 48 industry experts evaluated 1,105 submissions, including: Karen McMullen: Festival Director and Head of Programming, Urbanworld Film Festival + DOC NYC Film Festival; Roselly Torres: Distribution & Marketing Director, Third World Newsreel; Christiamilda Correra: Director, Development & Communications, Reel Works Teen Filmmaking; Jordyn Jay: Executive Director, Black Trans Femmes in the Arts; Mahen Bonetti: Founder and Executive Director, African Film Festival; Sarah Luciano: Associate Director of Special Programs, Museum of Moving Image; Pia Agrawal: Executive Director, Council on the Arts and Humanities for Staten Island; and Shadawn Smith: Executive Director, The Billie Holiday Theatre.

About the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment

The Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment's mission is to support and strengthen New York City's creative economy and make it accessible to all. Including film/TV, music, theatre/live performance, digital games and publishing, the creative industries account for roughly 440,000 local jobs and have an economic impact of over $150 billion annually. MOME comprises four divisions: The Film Office, which coordinates on location production throughout the five boroughs; NYC Media, the City's official broadcast network and production group; the Press Credentials Office, which issues press cards; and Creative Sector Programs to advance industry and workforce development across NYC's creative sectors.

The New York Foundation for the Arts

The New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA) was established in 1971 to empower artists at critical stages in their creative lives. Today, the nonprofit organization's programs and services are far-reaching and are rooted in a wealth of physical and online resources. Each year, NYFA awards more than $4 million in cash grants to individual visual, performing, and literary artists throughout the United States. NYFA's Fiscal Sponsorship program, one of the oldest and most reputable in the country, helps national artists and arts organizations raise and manage an average of $4 million annually. NYFA's Learning programs, including its Artist as Entrepreneur and Immigrant Artist Mentoring Program, provide thousands of artists, creatives, and arts administrators with professional development training and support. NYFA's website, NYFA.org, is used by more than 1 million people and features more than 20,000 opportunities and resources available to artists in all disciplines.