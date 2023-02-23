Antonio Banderas Joins Nativity Movie Musical From GLEE & HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Writers

A new Christmas movie musical based on the Nativity is in the works, starring Antonio Banderas as King Herod, Fiona Palomo as Mary, and Milo Manheim as Joseph.

Deadline reports that music producer Adam Anders (Glee, High School Musical, Descendants) will helm the upcoming movie musical that he co-wrote with High School Musical writer Peter Barsocchini. The music was written with Nikki Anders (Glee, High School Musical, Descendants) and Peer Astrom (Rock of Ages, Glee, High School Musical, Descendants).

The film is currently in production on the coast of Spain with a November 10 release date.

The movie musical will also feature Moriah, Stephanie Gil, Joel Smallbone (Grammy winning duo FOR KING + COUNTRY) as King Herod's son, Lecrae as Gabriel, Rizwan Manji as Gaspar, Geno Seagers as Balthazar, and Omid Djalili as Melchior.

The film will intertwine classic Christmas songs with new pop songs to tell the story of this live-action Christmas musical.

Banderas began his acting career with a series of films by director Pedro Almodóvar in the 1980s and then appeared in several Hollywood films, such as Philadelphia (1993), Interview with the Vampire (1994), Desperado (1995), Assassins (1995), Evita, (1996), and The Mask of Zorro (1998). He also appeared in the Spy Kids series and provided THE VOICE of PUSS IN BOOTS in the Shrek franchise as well as its spin-off film Puss in Boots.

In 2003, Banderas made his theatre debut as Guido Contini in Nine, for which he was nominated for a Tony Award and won a Drama Desk Award. Banderas recently played Robert in a Spanish production of Company. He has also been seen in A Chorus Line.