Anthony Rapp, Maxwell Frost, America Ferrera & More to Join MEET THE MOMENT Summit

The powerhouse collective of activists, journalists and creators at The Meteor-a media company focused on issues of gender and racial justice- will present Meet the Moment, a powerful day of ideas and inspiration, on Saturday, November 12th at the Brooklyn Museum. At a pivotal moment following Election Day and an arduous midterm election cycle, Meet the Moment will feature talks, performances and interactive sessions on the most important issues of our time.

Speakers include: Congressman-elect Maxwell Frost (the first Gen Z member of Congress at 25 years old), Pulitzer Prize-winning journalists Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey; #MeToo founder Tarana Burke, in conversation with her child, Kaia Naadira and actor Anthony Rapp (in his first appearance since the dismissal of a sexual abuse lawsuit against Kevin Spacey); Cecile Richards and many more noted below.

Tickets to the full-day summit can be accessed here.

The format of this gathering is unique: Meet the Moment will pair voices across generations, featuring those who have been working on issues for decades alongside new leaders. Topics will include the movement for Iranian women, environmental justice , reproductive rights, body stigma (from periods to menopause), mental health, fashion, media and more.

Speakers and performers announced so far include:

Ariana Afshar - Tik Toker and Twitch Streamer (top 1%) & Gen Z for Change's Iran voice

Monday Blue (Tracy Adams) - DJ

Tarana Burke - Founder of "Me Too." Movement

Mona Chalabi - Data Journalist and Writer

Dr. Anastasia Christianson - Head of Artificial Intelligence at Pfizer

America Ferrera - Actress and Activist

Congressman-Elect Maxwell Frost (D-FL)

Andrea Hailey - CEO of Vote.org

Jordan Harrod - Speaker, American research scientist and YouTuber

Speaker, Marika Hughes & Charlie Burnham - Strings Duo

Joyelle Nicole Johnson - Stand up comedian, writer, and actress

Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey - Pulitzer Prize-winning Investigative Reporters and Best-selling Co-authors

AngÃ©lique Kidjo - Five-time GRAMMY Award-winning Musician and Activist

Ellen Ladau - Disability Rights Activist

Emily Ladau - Author and Disability Rights Activist

Jamie Margolin - Colombian American Writer, Activist and Co-founder of Zero Hour

Shaniqua Mcclendon, Crooked Media VP of Politics and Head of Vote Save America

Azadeh Moaveni - Iranian American Writer and Academic, Associate Professor of Journalism at NYU

Kaia Naadira - Writer and Filmmaker

Adi Oasis - Singer, Bass-player, Songwriter and Producer

Obstetricians for Reproductive Justice - Abortion Advocates

Lindsay Peoples - Editor-in-Chief of The Cut

Paulina Porizkova, Model and Author of A Model Summer and No Filter

Anthony Rapp - Speaker, Actor and Singer

Cecile Richards - Speaker and Activist

Mehr Sher - Environment Reporter, Bangor Daily News & Report for America Corps Member

Amber Tamblyn - Author and Activist

Dr. Salamishah Tillet - Pulitzer prize winning cultural critic at The New York Time and Henry Rutgers Professor of Africana Studies and the Director of Express Newark at Rutgers University-Newark

Neda Semnani - Emmy-winning journalist and Author of They Said They Wanted Revolution

Jenna Wortham - Co-host of Still Processing

Maysoon Zayid - CEO of Cancan Productions

Amanda & Joshua Zurawski - Healthcare and Reproductive Rights Advocates

"We're at a unique and dizzying moment in this country: we've made so much progress, but we're also fighting battles that many have fought before us," says Cindi Leive, the co-founder and CEO of The Meteor. "That makes it an important-and crucial-time to come together to learn from the past and build the future. At Meet the Moment, we'll dig into everything from reproductive rights to climate justice and technology-in intergenerational conversations. And we're honored to be doing it at the Brooklyn Museum, with their longstanding commitment to creativity and change."

Meet the Moment is presented by Pfizer. Community partners for the event include: the Athena Center for Leadership at Barnard College, which will engage students; @feminist, which will amplify the event for a global audience on Instagram Live; United State of Women, which will help attendees take action on what they learn; and the Civic Responsibility Project, which will encourage civic engagement amongst participants.

"As a public institution dedicated to bringing forth a more civic, empathetic, and equitable world, we are proud to have a long tradition of partnering with artists and organizations who share our vision for civic engagement and social change," says Anne Pasternak, the Shelby White and Leon Levy Director of the Brooklyn Museum. "At this critical moment of polarization and division, we're excited to partner with The Meteor and amplify the voices of women and other crucial leaders who are working to forefront the important issues we face as a nation."

Meet the Moment builds on The Meteor's unique position as a feminist media company that has seen its audience grow 70% over the last four months. Recent projects include the global summit 22 For '22: Visions For a Feminist Future; video projects like United States of Abortion; and podcasts like Because of Anita, which examined the 30th anniversary of Anita Hill's testimony.

MORE ON THE EVENT: Meet the Moment will include all-day programming from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET, with a coffee bar and lunch break. Following programming, guests will enjoy a special cocktail reception and live music in the iconic Beaux-Arts Court at the Brooklyn Museum, presented by Pfizer.

Additional speakers and programming for Meet the Moment will be announced in the coming days.â€¯

About The Meteor

The Meteor is a media company committed to using the power of journalism and storytelling to illuminate the modern movement for gender equity and racial justice. Fueled by an innovative collective of writers, filmmakers, artists, and activists, we work across all platforms-digital, audio, film, social, and live experiences-to engage audiences, connect communities and transform culture. Our work includes podcasts like Brittany Packnett Cunningham's weekly new show UNDISTRACTED and the widely popular Because of Anita; newsletters covering themes of gender, race, body autonomy, and more; and regular briefings and workshops through our nonprofit affiliate The Meteor Fund.

About Brooklyn Museum

The Brooklyn Museum contains one of the nation's most comprehensive and wide ranging collections, enhanced by a distinguished record of exhibitions, scholarship, and service to the public. The Museum's vast holdings span over five thousand years of human creativity from cultures in every corner of the globe. Collection highlights include the ancient Egyptian holdings, renowned for objects of the highest quality, and the American collections, which are unrivaled in their diversity, from Native American art and artifacts and Spanish colonial painting, to nineteenth- and early twentieth-century American painting, sculpture, and decorative objects. The Museum is also home to the Elizabeth A. Sackler Center for Feminist Art, which is dedicated to the study and exhibition of feminist art and is the only curatorial center of its kind. The Brooklyn Museum is both a leading cultural institution and a community museum dedicated to serving a wide ranging audience. Located in the heart of Brooklyn, the Museum welcomes and celebrates the diversity of its home borough and city. Few, if any, museums in the country attract an audience as varied with respect to race, ethnicity, socioeconomic status, educational background, and age as the audience of the Brooklyn Museum.

About Pfizer: Breakthroughs That Change Patients' Lives

At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For more than 170 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on us.

About the Athena Center for Leadership at Barnard College

Barnard provides a singular educational experience, as a world-renowned college focused on excellence across the arts and sciences, with all the academic resources of Columbia University and the City of New York as an extended classroom. Founded in 1889, Barnard was one of the few colleges in the nation where women could receive the same rigorous and challenging education available to men. Today, Barnard is one of the most selective academic institutions in the country and remains devoted to empowering extraordinary women to become even more exceptional.

About @feminist

FEMINIST is a women-led social-first digital media platform and collective that exists to actualize the intersectional feminist movement through the amplification of a diverse network of change-makers and creators. With a global audience of over 6.5M+, it is the largest social platform serving the multifaceted lives of women, girls and gender expansive people.

About United State of Women

United State of Women aims to create a world in which women and all people of marginalized genders can thrive. Through education, community, and action, USOW amplifies issues at the intersection of gender and racial justice and galvanizes organizations, public figures, elected officials, and everyday feminists of all genders to drive policy and culture change. USOW is an initiative of Civic Nation, a nonprofit ecosystem for high-impact organizing and education initiatives working to build a more inclusive and equitable America.

About Civic Responsibility Project

Civic Responsibility Project is the coordinating hub for 501(c)(3) nonpartisan nonprofits working to create a vibrant civic culture in the United States. The project aims to make civic participation a celebrated and accessible part of everyday American life by working with brands and influencers to unlock potential to engage employees, consumers, and followers in our democratic process. Civic Responsibility Project supports a diverse network of nonprofits with grants, strategic advising, and operational support. The 2022 cohort includes Power the Polls, Civic Alliance, Election Hero Day, I am a voter., Influence Change, National Voter Registration Day, and more.