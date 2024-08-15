Anthony Rapp And Adam Pascal Join THE BROADWAY CRUISE 3rd Sailing

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Adam Pascal (Rent, Aida) and Anthony Rapp (Rent, If/Then) have joined the lineup for the 3rd sailing of The Broadway Cruise. The Broadway Cruise will leave from Miami and sail to Cozumel, Mexico, March 31 – April 4, 2025.

They join previously announced Tony nominee Shoshana Bean (Co-starring in Hell's Kitchen), Tony winner Laura Benanti (Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares, Gypsy), Wayne Brady (The Wiz), Corey Cott (starring in The Heart of Rock and Roll), Caissie Levy (Next to Normal in London, Frozen), Tony nominee Eva Noblezada (starring in The Great Gatsby, Hadestown), Solea Pfeiffer (Gatsby An American Myth, Almost Famous).

Newly added to the line up Tony winning designer Bob Mackie (The Cher Show, Minelli on Minelli, Moon Over Buffalo) will discuss designing costumes and co-founder of the ad agency Spotco Tom Greenwald will discuss Branding Broadway. Tony winning producer Jeffrey Seller (Hamilton, In The Heights, Sweeney Todd, Rent, Avenue Q) will discuss producing hits on Broadway. Will Van Dyke (The Heart of Rock and Roll, Little Shop of Horrors) will be the musical director for the cruise. Variety's long time theatre editor Gordon Cox will moderate panels and conduct interviews. Additional talent will be announced on a continuing basis between now and the sailing.

Previously announced Alex Brightman and Jerry Mitchell had to withdraw for scheduling conflicts.

The Broadway Cruise includes four nights of performances and fun from Tony Award Winning performers, as well as intimate and grand scale shows and cabarets from Broadway's coolest talent. Audience will gain tips and techniques from some of the best and brightest creative talent working today. You'll also attend celebrity meet & greets, sing along with fellow fans at Broadway karaoke, and gain insight into the craft of theater with curated interactive panel discussions.

Visit www.thebroadwaycruise.com for more information and booking or call 1-877-379-9172.