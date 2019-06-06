Annual Mermaid Parade Returns to Coney Island June 22nd

Join us for The 37th Annual Mermaid Parade, Saturday June 22nd, 2019! The parade kicks off at 1pm on West 21st and Surf Avenue and proceeds on Surf Avenue to West 10th, then heads south to the Boardwalk and then west back to its ending point at Steeplechase Plaza on the Boardwalk.

The Mermaid Parade is a unique and artistic celebration of ancient mythology and the honky-tonk seaside ritual that attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors to the amusement district. The parade features marching bands, drill teams, floats, antique cars and some 1,500 participants dressed in hand-made costume of mermaids, sea creatures, amusement rides and Neptunes. It is the largest art parade in the nation and the largest event of the year in Coney Island. The o-fish-al beer of the Parade will be flowing all day. Mermaid Pilsner will be available straight from the source at Coney Island Brewery, and at bars and restaurants throughout the Coney Island neighborhood!

"We are very excited to have Arlo Guthrie & Nora Guthrie lead the parade, as this year's King Neptune & Queen Mermaid Our King and Queen are the only Mermaid Parade Royalty to have grown up on Mermaid Avenue, right here in Coney Island!" Parade and Coney Island USA Founder Dick Zigun said. "And, we are thrilled to have our good friends at the Coney Island Brewery as presenter and Spectrum News NY1 and Siren Freeform as our co-presenters."

"The Mermaid Parade is the brewery team's favorite day of the year, and we're so excited to be the presenting sponsor of this year's parade," said Kat Telesca, General Manager of the brewery. "We'll be unveiling our brewery expansion later this summer, but in the meantime we'll be offering a much larger beer garden for this year's parade celebrations. We'll have plenty of Mermaid Pilsner, Beach Beer and Merman IPA flowing all day long, ready to toast the largest art parade in the nation!"



According to tradition, Queen Mermaid and King Neptune will be wheeled through the parade in an antique wicker Boardwalk Rolling Chair that dates back to 1923.

Immediately after the parade, at approximately 4 pm, Dick Zigun, leads the King and Queen procession through MCU Parking lot (19th and Surf Avenue) to the beach, for the official Beach Ceremony and opening of the ocean for the summer swimming season.

From 5pm - 11pm, Coney Island USA, Coney Island Brewery, Spectrum News NY1, Siren Freeform and Kitchen 21 Present: The Mermaid Parade Ball (The Official After Party of The Mermaid Parade) at Kitchen 21.

Parade Registration and additional information for the Parade are available at: www.mermaidparade.com

