Anne Hathaway & Michaela Coel to Lead MOTHER MARY Pop Music Film

Jack Antonoff and Charli XCX are writing original music for the new film.

Mar. 21, 2023  

Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel will star in a new pop music film from A24, titled Mother Mary.

Deadline reports that Jack Antonoff and Charli XCX are writing original music for the new film, accompanied by a score from Daniel Hart.

The film is described as an "epic pop melodrama" that follows the relationship between a fictional musician (Hathaway) and an iconic fashion designer (Coel).

David Lowery is set to direct the film, based on an original script that he wrote.

Hathaway is the recipient of many awards, including an Academy Award, a Primetime Emmy Award, and a Golden Globe Award. In February 2002, Hathaway starred in the City Center Encores! concert production of Carnival! in her New York City stage debut.

In 2012, she played Fantine in the film adaptation of Les Misérables, for which she won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. Her other film credits include The Princess Diaries, The Devil Wears Prada, Ocean's 8, Armageddon Time, The Witches, and more.

Michaela Coel is known for her hit series HBO I May Destroy You. She won an Emmy for Oustanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series, making her the first Black woman to take home that trophy. She was recently seen in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and will be seen in Donald Glover's Mr. & Mrs. Smith this year on Prime Video.

Coel has been seen on stage at the Royal National Theatre in Blurred Lines, Home, Chewing Gum Dreams, and Medea.



