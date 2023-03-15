Annaleigh Ashford to Talk SWEENEY TODD on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS Tomorrow

Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford will sit down with Seth Meyers tomorrow on Late Night to discuss starring as Mrs. Lovett in the Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd.

The episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers airs on Thursday, March 16 at 12:35-1:35 a.m. ET. It will also be available to stream the next day on Peacock. The episode will also feature Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis.

Sweeney Todd also includes Josh Groban in the title role, Jordan Fisher (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen) as Anthony, Gaten Matarazzo ("Stranger Things") as Tobias, Tony Award winner and Laurence Olivier Award nominee Ruthie Ann Miles (The King and I) as Beggar Woman, Maria Bilbao (On Your Feet!) as Johanna, Jamie Jackson (The Last Ship) as Judge Turpin, John Rapson (Les Misérables) as Beadle Bamford, Nicholas Christopher (Hamilton) as Pirelli / Standby for Sweeney Todd, and Jeanna de Waal (Diana: The Musical) as Standby for Mrs. Lovett and Beggar Woman.

Directed by Tony Award winner Thomas Kail (Hamilton) and featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and a book by Hugh Wheeler, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street will begin performances on February 26, 2023, and open on March 26, 2023, at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 W 46th St, New York, NY 10036).

For the first time since 1980, Broadway audiences will experience Stephen Sondheim's Tony Award®-winning score as it was performed in the original production-with Jonathan Tunick's original 26-player orchestration on an epic scale. Tony Award-winning director Thomas Kail (Hamilton) helms the return of this musical thriller starring Tony and Grammy® nominee Josh Groban (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) as Sweeney Todd, and Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford (Sunday in the Park with George, Kinky Boots) as Mrs. Lovett.

The original Broadway production of Sweeney Todd was the winner of eight 1980 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Book, Best Score, and Best Direction for Hal Prince. Its London premiere won the 1980 Olivier Award for Best Musical.

Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's landmark musical tells the tale of a resourceful pie shop owner and a vengeful barber out for blood. After he's sent away by a corrupt judge, Sweeney returns to London years later seeking his long-lost family, and forms an unlikely partnership with Mrs. Lovett, who serves up pies underneath his former shop. Together, they wreak havoc on Fleet Street and serve up the hottest - and most unsettling - pies in London.

Emmy Award-nominated "Late Night with Seth Meyers," hosted by award-winning writer and performer Seth Meyers, is home to incisive humor, topical jokes and A-list celebrity guests. The series' signature "A Closer Look" segment has garnered millions of views and is widely lauded for its tightly written and thoughtful approach to analyzing and satirizing news of the day.

Meyers previously served as head writer on "Saturday Night Live" and anchor of the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update." An established comedian and writer, Meyers is known for his perfectly timed wit and perceptive commentary. Meyers' fellow "Saturday Night Live" cast member and friend Fred Armisen serves as music director/drummer for the house band, the 8G Band with Fred Armisen.

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Variety Talk Series in 2022 and received four consecutive Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series (2017-20). The show also received back-to-back Emmy nomination in 2021 and 2022 for Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series for its weekly digital series, "Corrections," which debuted in 2021. "Late Night" won the Critics' Choice Award for Best Talk Show in 2020 and 2021 and was nominated a third time in 2022.

"Late Night" has five consecutive Writers Guild of America nominations for Comedy/Variety Talk Series (2017-21) and three GLAAD Media Award nominations.

From Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Broadway Video, "Late Night with Seth Meyers" is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Mike Shoemaker.

Photo Credit: Franz Szony