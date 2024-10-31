Annaleigh Ashford & Joe Tapper Welcome Baby Girl

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford and her husband Joe Tapper have welcomed their second child, a baby girl! People shared that the pair's second baby together, daughter Lucy Jean Tapper, was born on Tuesday, October 8. Ashford gave birth their first child, son Jack in 2016. Congratulations to the pair!

The couple shared in a statment, "We are so happy to announce that our newest member of the family has made her entrance and Jack is so happy to be a big brother... Lucy Jean Tapper. 10/8/24 8 lbs., 4 oz."

About Annaleigh Ashford

Tony Award-winning actor Annaleigh Ashford has spent her career collaborating with acclaimed directors and actors across stage, film and television and she continues that award-winning work with several upcoming projects. Ashford recently starred opposite Kumail Nanjiani in the Hulu limited series “Welcome to Chippendales” from creator Robert Siegel. Ashford recently starred in Searchlight Pictures’ horror thriller, Dust, starring opposite Sarah Paulson and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. On stage, Ashford returned to Broadway opposite Josh Groban in the revival of Stephen Sondheim’s Sweeney Todd at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

Ashford also recently starred Paula Jones in the new Ryan Murphy FX series “American Crime Story: Impeachment,” based on the national crisis that swept up Paula Jones, Monica Lewinsky and Linda Tripp as principal characters in the country’s first impeachment proceedings in over a century. She starred in two seasons of the hit CBS comedy “B Positive.” Created by Marco Pennette and Chuck Lorre, the series also starred legendary actors Linda Lavin, Hector Elizondo and Ben Vereen.No stranger to Broadway, Ashford won the Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for her portrayal of “Essie” in You Can’t Take It with You. Her additional Broadway credits include Sunday in the Park with George, Wicked, Legally Blonde and the originating role of “Lauren” in Kinky Boots, a performance for which she received another Tony Award nomination.