Annaleigh Ashford, Cherry Jones & Liev Schreiber Board New Woody Allen Film

Deadline reports that Broadway vets and Tony Award winners Annaleigh Ashford, Liev Schreiber and Cherry Jones have signed on to the cast of Woody Allen's upcoming untitled movie. They join cast members Diego Luna, Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning, Selena Gomez, Jude Law, Rebecca Hall, Will Rogers and Kelly Rohrbach on the project. The film marks Allen's latest collaboration with Amazon. Allen's next project, WONDER WHEEL will have its world premiere in October as the closing-night film of the New York Film Festival.

Annaleigh Ashford recently starred opposite Jake Gyllenhaal in the 2017 revival of SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE. She won a Tony Award for her performance in YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU, and was nominated for her performance in KINKY BOOTS. Other Broadway credits include SYLVIA and LEGALLY BLONDE.

Liev Schreiber most recently appeared on Broadway in 2016's LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES. In 2005, he won the Tony Award for his performance in GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS. Other Broadway credits include A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE, TALK RADIO and BETRAYAL.

Cherry Jones most recently appeared on Broadway in the 2013 revival of THE GLASS MENAGERIE. She won the Tony Award for her performances in DOUBT and THE HEIRESS. Her other Broadway credits include MRS. WARREN'S PROFESSION and A MOON FOR THE MISBEGOTTEN.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

