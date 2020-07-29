Ann Reinking Talks Her Upcoming Role in THE PACK PODCAST, Working With Bob Fosse, and More on Backstage LIVE With Richard Ridge

Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Yesterday, July 29, he chatted with the great Ann Reinking!

Reinking chatted about her latest project and reflected on her truly legendary career on stage and screen!

On Thursday, July 30, Ann will appear in The Pack Podcast, the new spoken word series featuring star-studded casts performing short comedy plays by Emmy-nominated and Drama Desk-winner Eugene Pack.

"I love my part, she is a very silly, over the top woman who had a certain splash on Broadway, but it never really stayed," Reinking said of her role in the podcast. "She cracked me up, so I thought this would be fun to do."

"It was just like doing a for real, live, radio session," she said of the recording process. "You want to pick up on your cues but you don't want to, sort of top it. The rhythm is different. So, it was fun. It was fun to re-learn something that I had never actually had the privilege of doing."

This new project will benefit the Actors Fund, so Reinking went on to talk about what the organization means to her.

Throughout the rest of the interview, she went on to discuss her career highlights, working with Fosse, how she got her start acting as a child, and much more!

Watch the full interview here.

Ann Reinking received the Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Chicago. More recently, she served as Choreographer for The Visit on Broadway (2011) and Dance Consultant for An Evening With Patti LuPone and Mandy Patinkin (2004). Other Choreography: Applause-nat'l tour, Paper Mill Playhouse; Chicago-Encores! NY City Center; "Bye-Bye Birdie"-ABC-TV; Legends -Joffrey Ballet Chicago; Nilsson/Schmillson-Seattle's Spectrum Dance Theatre; Threepenny Opera-Williamstown Theatre Festival; Chicago starring Bebe Neuwirth and Juliet Prowse-Civic Light Opera of Long Beach (L.A. Drama Critics Award); Suite to Sondheim-Pacific Northwest Ballet; Pal Joey-Goodman Theatre of Chicago (Jefferson Award); Theatre: Roxie Hart-Chicago, Encores! NY City Center; Bye-Bye Birdie -nat'l tour opposite Tommy Tune; Bob Fosse's Dancin' (Tony nom.); Sweet Charity (revival); Roxie Hart in Bob Fosse's Chicago; Pippin, Coco, Maggie in Over Here! (Theatre World, Clarence Derwent and Outer Critics Circle Awards), Goodtime Charley (Tony nom.); The Unsinkable Molly Brown. Film: All That Jazz; Annie; Micki and Maude; Movie, Movie. Ms. Reinking is the founder and Artistic Director of the Broadway Theatre Project and in 1994 was awarded the Governor's Award-Ambassador of the Arts for the State of Florida. She received the Tony Award, Drama Desk, Outer Critics and Astaire Awards for her choreography of Chicago.

